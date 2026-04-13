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  • Asha Bhosle Funeral: Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor And Other Bollywood Stars Pay Emotional Tribute As Nation Bids Farewell To Legendary Singer With State Honours

Asha Bhosle Funeral: Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor And Other Bollywood Stars Pay Emotional Tribute As Nation Bids Farewell To Legendary Singer With State Honours

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai on April 12, leaving the nation in mourning. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital a day earlier due to exhaustion and a chest infection and died following multiple organ failure . Her final rites are being held in Mumbai with full state honours, as celebrities and fans gather to pay their last respects

Published By: Published: April 13, 2026 16:55:35 IST
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Bollywood Mourns The Loss Of Asha Bhosle
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Asha Bhosle Funeral: Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor And Other Bollywood Stars Pay Emotional Tribute As Nation Bids Farewell To Legendary Singer With State Honours

Bollywood Mourns The Loss Of Asha Bhosle

The death of Asha Bhosle has deeply impacted the entire film industry, with actors and artists expressing grief across platforms. Celebrities gathered at her Mumbai residence for the final darshan as her iconic songs played in the background, creating an emotional atmosphere that reflected her timeless connection with fans.

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Shraddha Kapoor Shares Emotional Tribute
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Shraddha Kapoor Shares Emotional Tribute

Shraddha Kapoor, who shares a family connection with the legendary singer, expressed her sorrow in a simple yet powerful way. She posted a broken heart emoji along with Asha Bhosle’s classic song “Aage Bhi Jaane Na Tu,” showing how deeply personal the loss is for her

Tabu Pays Her Final Respects
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Tabu Pays Her Final Respects

Veteran actress Tabu was seen paying her last respects at Asha Bhosle’s residence, appearing visibly emotional. The two shared a creative connection through films, and Tabu’s presence highlighted the deep respect and admiration she held for the legendary singer

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Sachin Tendulkar Pays Respect With Family
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Sachin Tendulkar Pays Respect With Family

Sachin Tendulkar visited Asha Bhosle’s residence along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar to offer condolences. His presence reflected how her influence extended beyond cinema, touching lives across different fields and generations

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Milind Soman Remembers The ‘Legend’
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Milind Soman Remembers The ‘Legend’

Actor-model Milind Soman remembered Asha Bhosle as a true legend whose influence went beyond music. Recalling his collaboration with her in the iconic “Raat Shabnami” music video, he praised her enduring energy and the legacy she leaves behind

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