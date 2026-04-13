Asha Bhosle Funeral: Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor And Other Bollywood Stars Pay Emotional Tribute As Nation Bids Farewell To Legendary Singer With State Honours
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai on April 12, leaving the nation in mourning. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital a day earlier due to exhaustion and a chest infection and died following multiple organ failure . Her final rites are being held in Mumbai with full state honours, as celebrities and fans gather to pay their last respects
Bollywood Mourns The Loss Of Asha Bhosle
The death of Asha Bhosle has deeply impacted the entire film industry, with actors and artists expressing grief across platforms. Celebrities gathered at her Mumbai residence for the final darshan as her iconic songs played in the background, creating an emotional atmosphere that reflected her timeless connection with fans.
Shraddha Kapoor Shares Emotional Tribute
Shraddha Kapoor, who shares a family connection with the legendary singer, expressed her sorrow in a simple yet powerful way. She posted a broken heart emoji along with Asha Bhosle’s classic song “Aage Bhi Jaane Na Tu,” showing how deeply personal the loss is for her
Tabu Pays Her Final Respects
Veteran actress Tabu was seen paying her last respects at Asha Bhosle’s residence, appearing visibly emotional. The two shared a creative connection through films, and Tabu’s presence highlighted the deep respect and admiration she held for the legendary singer
Sachin Tendulkar Pays Respect With Family
Sachin Tendulkar visited Asha Bhosle’s residence along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar to offer condolences. His presence reflected how her influence extended beyond cinema, touching lives across different fields and generations
Milind Soman Remembers The ‘Legend’
Actor-model Milind Soman remembered Asha Bhosle as a true legend whose influence went beyond music. Recalling his collaboration with her in the iconic “Raat Shabnami” music video, he praised her enduring energy and the legacy she leaves behind