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  • Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Everything About Saiju Kurup’s Latest Malayalam Movie

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Everything About Saiju Kurup’s Latest Malayalam Movie

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam OTT: The latest Malayalam dark-comedy thriller Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam OTT hit theatres on April 10 and made fans crazy with laughter. The movie is a sequel to the 2024 film Bharathanatyam and now all set to make its OTT debut. Directed by Krishnadas Murali, the film is set to release in the Malayalam language only with English subtitles. Here’s a deep dive into Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam OTT release date, release time, platform, cast, story, and more.

Published By: Published: May 8, 2026 23:58:49 IST
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Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam OTT Release Date
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Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam OTT Release

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam OTT Release Date

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is scheduled to release on OTT on May 8, 2026. The film is packed with tense, crime, and laughter filled situtations, promising fans an entertaining ride which are making them more exciting for digital release.

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Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam OTT Release Platform
2/5
Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam OTT Release Platform

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam OTT Release Platform

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is all set to release on Netflix as the platform acquired its digital rights. The film is expected to release in Malayalam with english subtitles and also include dubbed versions in other South Indian languages.

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Cast
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Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Cast

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Cast

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam cast members are Saiju Kurup in lead role alongside Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vinay Forrt, and Jagadish.

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Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Story
4/5
Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Story

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Story

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam story revolves around Sasi and his large family after they get trapped in a risky and complicated situation. The story takes a wild turn when Govindaraja starts blackmailing them and threatens to reveal a shocking secret about their family temple as it was built through fraud.
After a heated confrontation, things went out of control, which led to chaos, suspense, and comedy that you can’t resist.

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Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Review
5/5
Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Review

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Review

Saiju Kurup has been praised for his natural and strong performance in Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam. Suraj Venjaramoodu also impressed viewers with his powerful role as the antagonist.

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