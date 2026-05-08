Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Everything About Saiju Kurup’s Latest Malayalam Movie

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Story

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Story

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam story revolves around Sasi and his large family after they get trapped in a risky and complicated situation. The story takes a wild turn when Govindaraja starts blackmailing them and threatens to reveal a shocking secret about their family temple as it was built through fraud.

After a heated confrontation, things went out of control, which led to chaos, suspense, and comedy that you can’t resist.