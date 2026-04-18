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  • Euphoria Season 3: Release Date, Time, Cast, Plot & What to Expect | Zendaya Returns as Rue in HBO’s Most Anticipated Drama

Euphoria Season 3: Release Date, Time, Cast, Plot & What to Expect | Zendaya Returns as Rue in HBO’s Most Anticipated Drama

The long awaited third season of HBO’s Euphoria has finally arrived, following years of production delays and intense speculation. Shifting away from the high school hallways of East Highland, the new season introduces a major creative pivot that leaps five years into the future, exploring the messy transitions of early adulthood.

Published By: Published: April 18, 2026 13:45:04 IST
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Euphoria Season 3: Release Date, Time, Cast, Plot & What to Expect | Zendaya Returns as Rue in HBO’s Most Anticipated Drama

Release Date

Euphoria Season 3 premiered on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

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Time
2/5

Time

Euphoria Season 3 premier at 9:00 PM ET on HBO and Max.

Ott Platform
3/5

Ott Platform

In India, the series began streaming on April 15, 2026, via JioHotstar.

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Key Cast Returns
4/5

Key Cast Returns

Zendaya returns as Rue Bennett, alongside Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Hunter Schafer (Jules), Jacob Elordi (Nate), and Alexa Demie (Maddy). Notably, Barbie Ferreira (Kat) and Storm Reid (Gia) have exited the series. The late Eric Dane (Cal Jacobs)

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Shocking New Plotlines
5/5

Shocking New Plotlines

The premiere teases high-stakes drama, including Rue struggling with debt to the drug dealer Laurie, and a surprising turn where Cassie and Nate are married, with Cassie working as an adult content creator.

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