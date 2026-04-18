Euphoria Season 3: Release Date, Time, Cast, Plot & What to Expect | Zendaya Returns as Rue in HBO’s Most Anticipated Drama
The long awaited third season of HBO’s Euphoria has finally arrived, following years of production delays and intense speculation. Shifting away from the high school hallways of East Highland, the new season introduces a major creative pivot that leaps five years into the future, exploring the messy transitions of early adulthood.
Release Date
Euphoria Season 3 premiered on Sunday, April 12, 2026.
Time
Euphoria Season 3 premier at 9:00 PM ET on HBO and Max.
Ott Platform
In India, the series began streaming on April 15, 2026, via JioHotstar.
Key Cast Returns
Zendaya returns as Rue Bennett, alongside Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Hunter Schafer (Jules), Jacob Elordi (Nate), and Alexa Demie (Maddy). Notably, Barbie Ferreira (Kat) and Storm Reid (Gia) have exited the series. The late Eric Dane (Cal Jacobs)
Shocking New Plotlines
The premiere teases high-stakes drama, including Rue struggling with debt to the drug dealer Laurie, and a surprising turn where Cassie and Nate are married, with Cassie working as an adult content creator.