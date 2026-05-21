Friday OTT Releases (May 22, 2026): 10 New Movies & Shows To Stream This Weekend On Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV & More

The weekend streaming slate is unusually diverse this time, with OTT platforms dropping anything from espionage thrillers and courtroom dramas to animated comedies and international binge-worthy series. The May 22, 2026 lineup is led by big-ticket titles featuring stars like Ranveer Singh, Rosamund Pike, Sacha Baron Cohen and Sonakshi Sinha, while regional cinema and global content continue to fortify the streaming race.

Whether audiences are planning a quick movie night or a long binge-watch session, the new digital releases arriving this Friday offer a strong mix of mainstream entertainment, suspense, humour and emotionally driven storytelling.