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  • Friday OTT Releases (May 22, 2026): 10 New Movies & Shows To Stream This Weekend On Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV & More

Friday OTT Releases (May 22, 2026): 10 New Movies & Shows To Stream This Weekend On Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV & More

The weekend streaming slate is unusually diverse this time, with OTT platforms dropping anything from espionage thrillers and courtroom dramas to animated comedies and international binge-worthy series. The May 22, 2026 lineup is led by big-ticket titles featuring stars like Ranveer Singh, Rosamund Pike, Sacha Baron Cohen and Sonakshi Sinha, while regional cinema and global content continue to fortify the streaming race.

Whether audiences are planning a quick movie night or a long binge-watch session, the new digital releases arriving this Friday offer a strong mix of mainstream entertainment, suspense, humour and emotionally driven storytelling.

Published By: Published: May 21, 2026 14:13:56 IST
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Dhurandhar (Raw & Undekha)
1/10
Friday OTT Releases (May 22, 2026): 10 New Movies & Shows To Stream This Weekend On Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV & More (Image: @netflix via X)

Dhurandhar (Raw & Undekha)

Streaming on Netflix and JioHotstar from May 22, 2026, Dhurandhar (Raw & Undekha) stars Ranveer Singh as an undercover RAW agent sent to infiltrate a dangerous Karachi gang. The extended OTT version includes unseen footage and delivers a gritty mix of espionage, action, and betrayal.

You Might Be Interested In
System
2/10

System

Arriving on Prime Video on May 22, 2026, System stars Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika in a courtroom thriller centred on two women as they uncover hidden truths while fighting high-profile legal battles.

Ladies First
3/10

Ladies First

Premiering on Netflix on May 22, 2026, Ladies First features Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike in a satirical comedy about a man who suddenly wakes up in a world where women hold all the power, leading to hilarious and awkward situations.

You Might Be Interested In
Madhuvidhu
4/10
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Madhuvidhu

Streaming on SonyLIV from May 22, 2026, Madhuvidhu is a romantic family drama starring Sharaf U Dheen and Kalyani Panicker, following a newly married couple dealing with family pressure and interfaith complications.

Warrant
5/10

Warrant

Warrant begins streaming on ZEE5 on May 22, 2026, and follows a timid constable whose life changes dramatically after years of humiliation push him into becoming a feared enforcer within the system. The crime thriller explores power, rage, and justice.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie
6/10

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie

Premiering on Netflix on May 22, 2026, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie follows Gabby’s magical adventure to rescue her stolen dollhouse from an eccentric cat collector, offering colourful family entertainment packed with fun and fantasy.

Fifties Professionals
7/10

Fifties Professionals

Streaming on Viki from May 22, 2026, Fifties Professionals stars Shin Ha Kyun and Oh Jung Se in an action-comedy series about three former professionals forced out of retirement to uncover the mystery behind their exile.

Mating Season
8/10

Mating Season

Arriving on Netflix on May 22, 2026, Mating Season is an animated comedy series that follows woodland animals navigating romance, survival, and complete chaos during breeding season, blending humour with quirky storytelling.

Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel
9/10

Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel

Streaming on ZEE5 from May 22, 2026, Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel is a rural revenge drama about a stage performer whose life spirals into dangerous village rivalries and emotional conflicts after his father’s death.

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SkyMed Season 4
10/10

SkyMed Season 4

Premiering on JioHotstar on May 22, 2026, SkyMed Season 4 brings back the high-pressure world of air ambulance rescue crews as they juggle risky emergency missions alongside emotional and professional tensions within the team.

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