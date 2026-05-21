From Casual Chic To Designer Glam: How Bollywood Celebs Are Redefining Airport Fashion Trends
Bollywood celebrities are always in the limelight for their airport styles that have managed to become a hit on social media. While Deepika Padukone’s chic oversized style has stunned everyone, Ranveer Singh’s unique fashion sense keeps fans hooked to the latest airport trends. These days, airports seem like nothing less than fashion ramps, where celebrities manage to blend comfort and elegance effortlessly.
Deepika Padukone - Stylish Beige Suit Look
The beige pantsuit worn by Deepika Padukone at the airport went viral due to its striking “boss lady” style. She paired the loose-fitting blazer with wide-legged pants, completing the look with white sneakers, black sunglasses, and a high ponytail. Fans praised her ability to blend comfort with a touch of luxury in her outfit.
Ranveer Singh - Neon Printed Tracksuit Look
The actor Ranveer Singh drew attention when he was spotted at the airport in a neon-printed tracksuit, paired with chunky sneakers and futuristic glasses. His unusual style choice quickly gained traction on social media. His energetic demeanour complemented the ensemble perfectly.
Alia Bhatt – Pink Barbiecore Airport Look
Alia Bhatt’s all-pink airport outfit has become a popular fashion statement. She was spotted wearing an oversized pink sweatshirt paired with pink joggers and white sneakers, creating a stylish Barbiecore look. Her light makeup added a soft touch to the overall appearance.
Kareena Kapoor Khan - Kaftan & Sunglasses Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan created waves with her extravagant look at the airport that included wearing a kaftan-inspired dress along with her large-sized black shades and flats. Her airport look is always on point. It went viral because it truly defined her effortless diva presence.
Kiara Advani – Monochrome White Look
The monochrome look by Kiara Advani included a tight-fitting white crop top paired with white pants, along with sneakers. Her followers admired the simplicity in her accessorising and flawless natural makeup. Her monochromatic outfit was fresh and stylish. Her softly curled hair and accessories complemented her.
Shah Rukh Khan - Black Hoodie & Mask Look
Shah Rukh Khan created another buzz when he was spotted at the airport wearing a black hoodie, cargo pants, and a mask. Although the look seemed basic, his cool attitude and enigmatic style ensured that the look became an internet sensation. Fans loved his cool and casual look.
Anushka Sharma - Baggy Hoodie And Biker Shorts Look
Another very popular airport look worn by Anushka Sharma is her baggy hoodie and biker shorts, accessorised with white trainers. The casual and athletic outfit inspired many fans to adopt a similar travel fashion style. The no-makeup look with simple hair really made the outfit fresh and clean.
Sonam Kapoor - Beige Trench Coat Look
Sonam Kapoor wore the beige trench with knee-length boots along with a designer handbag and big sunglasses. Her outfit was straight out of a fashion magazine, reflecting her experimental style.
Kartik Aaryan - Black Hoodie Look
Kartik Aaryan’s Black hoodie look with fitted jeans and cool sneakers became popular among youth. This style at the airport was a big hit because it looked fashionable but also easy to copy. This outfit was cool and stylish.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Camel Coat Winter Airport Style
The elegant look worn by Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the airport in the winter season included a camel coat, black boots, and a leather handbag, which was highly appreciated by fans. Overall, her combination of global fashion and self-assurance gave her a dynamic and alluring appearance.