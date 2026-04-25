Gen V Cancelled After Season 2, But Story Continues: When and Where to Watch the Next Chapter on Amazon Prime Video

gen v season 2 cancel

Why Gen V Cancelled After Season 2?

There are no confirmed reasons several reasons are coming out after the cancellation. Gen V opened strong but struggled to maintain that momentum. When the first three episodes of Season 2 dropped in September 2025, the show recorded 424 million minutes viewed and secured the eighth spot on the Nielsen Top 10 streaming chart. It marked the series’ highest weekly performance, with nearly two-thirds of its audience falling in the 18–49 age group, as reported by Variety. However, after this initial surge, the show managed to return to the Top 10 only once more.