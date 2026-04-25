Gen V Cancelled After Season 2, But Story Continues: When and Where to Watch the Next Chapter on Amazon Prime Video
The superhero spin-off Gen V has officially been cancelled after Season 2, leaving fans wondering what happens next. While there will be no Season 2, the story is far from over. The announcement was made by executive producers Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg.
Why Gen V Cancelled After Season 2?
There are no confirmed reasons several reasons are coming out after the cancellation. Gen V opened strong but struggled to maintain that momentum. When the first three episodes of Season 2 dropped in September 2025, the show recorded 424 million minutes viewed and secured the eighth spot on the Nielsen Top 10 streaming chart. It marked the series’ highest weekly performance, with nearly two-thirds of its audience falling in the 18–49 age group, as reported by Variety. However, after this initial surge, the show managed to return to the Top 10 only once more.
When and Where to Watch Gen V Season 2?
Gen V season 2 is currently available to watch on Prime Video. It picks up the chaotic aftermath of Godolkin University massacre. The story focuses on the "Guardians of Godolkin"—Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Andre—who find themselves trapped in a mysterious, windowless hospital ward with no way out.
When and Where to Watch Gen V Season 3?
Gen V Season 3 has officially been cancelled after its second season. However, the story is far from over. The makers have confirmed that key characters and plotlines will continue in the larger universe of The Boys, especially in its upcoming Season 5.
Is it Worth to Watch Gen V Season 2?
Yes, it is definitely worth watching, especially if you are a fan of The Boys. Critics and fans generally agree that it maintains the franchise's signature dark humor, over-the-top gore, and sharp satire while successfully introducing a younger, more relatable cast.