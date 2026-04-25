White House Hails Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Extension As Global And US Victory

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend their ceasefire, calling it a good step towards peace in the region.



Speaking to the reporters, Leavitt said, “Yes, so we did have representatives from both Israel and Lebanon here. There was another extension of that ceasefire, which is another win for the world and for the United States, and again, is evidence of President Trump and his team doing a tremendous job at negotiating for peace all across the globe.”



She added that the US hopes to one day welcome the leaders of both countries for further discussions.



“So we’re very grateful to both Israel and Lebanon for choosing to work together and continuing these conversations, and we hope that there will be a day where we welcome the leaders of both countries,” she further said.



A day earlier, US President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon had agreed to extend their ceasefire by three more weeks after high-level talks in Washington.



Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “We had a great meeting with the very high officials of Lebanon and the very high officials of Israel, and I think that the president of Lebanon and the prime minister of Israel, over the next couple of weeks, will be coming here.”



“They’ve agreed to an additional three weeks of, I guess, no firing — ceasefire — no more firing. Let’s see. We hope that happens. It’s not going to happen between them, but we still have Hezbollah to think about,” he said. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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