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Home > World News > Iran’s Foreign Minister Reaches Pakistan, Boosts Chances Of US Peace Talks

Iran’s Foreign Minister Reaches Pakistan, Boosts Chances Of US Peace Talks

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaches Islamabad raising hopes of Iran-US fresh talks.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaches Islamabad raising hopes of Iran-US fresh talks. Photo: ANI
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaches Islamabad raising hopes of Iran-US fresh talks. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 25, 2026 04:05:33 IST

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Reaches Pakistan, Boosts Chances Of US Peace Talks

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reached Islamabad, Pakistan on Friday, raising hopes that Iran and the United States may restart peace talks, according to ARY News.

This visit comes after the White House said US President Donald Trump will send Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner to Pakistan for talks related to Iran, showing a fresh effort to start dialogue again.

During his visit, Araghchi is expected to hold meetings with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei is also accompanying him on the trip.

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Following his stop in Islamabad, the Iranian foreign minister is set to travel onward to Muscat and Moscow as part of his regional tour, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the White House said that US President Donald Trump has decided to dispatch Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner to Pakistan to engage in discussions linked to Iran, as Washington signalled potential diplomatic engagement with Tehran.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that “the Iranians want to talk in person,” adding that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Islamabad to “hear the Iranians out,” expressing hope that the engagement would lead to positive developments.

She also said that the US Vice President remains on standby for a possible visit if required.

“…The president has decided to dispatch Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner back to Islamabad. The Iranians want to talk. They want to talk in person… Steve and Jared will be heading to Pakistan tomorrow to hear the Iranians out. We hope progress will be made and we hope that positive developments will come from this meeting…The Vice President is on standby and will be willing to dispatch to Pakistan if we feel it’s a necessary use of his time,” Leavitt said.

“We’ve certainly seen some progress from the Iranian side in the last couple of days,” she further said. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Israel Moves To Open Peace Dialogue With Lebanon, Says Netanyahu

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Tags: abbas araghchiiran foreign ministerIran-US fresh talksislamabad

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Reaches Pakistan, Boosts Chances Of US Peace Talks

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Reaches Pakistan, Boosts Chances Of US Peace Talks
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