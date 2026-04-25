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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Orange Cap: ‘King’ Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Run-Getter After RCB vs GT | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: ‘King’ Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Run-Getter After RCB vs GT | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers

Virat Kohli’s 81 powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a thrilling win over Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli reclaimed the Orange Cap, while Sai Sudharsan’s century went in vain as RCB climbed to second on points table.

Virat Kohli has scored the most runs in IPL 2026. Image Credit: X and ANI
Virat Kohli has scored the most runs in IPL 2026. Image Credit: X and ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 25, 2026 00:00:08 IST

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap: ‘King’ Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Run-Getter After RCB vs GT | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: It was yet another run-fest at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. And once again, in the middle of it all, it was Virat Kohli who aced yet another chase for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The former RCB skipper scored 81 runs off 44 balls and climbed to the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard. His contribution with the bat in hand meant that RCB was playing their last home game at Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, signed off with a win, and made it to second place on the IPL 2026 points table. Kohli’s knock meant that he jumped multiple places in the top run-scorers list. Devdutt Padikkal, too, bounced back in form with a fifty in the second innings for RCB. Earlier in the game, Sai Sudharsan became the fastest player to 2000 IPL runs as he scored his third century in the league. 

RCB vs GT: How has Virat Kohli performed in IPL 2026?

Virat Kohli has been in top form in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. The right-handed batter is once again showing exceptional form with the bat in hand. In seven innings, Kohli has scored 328 runs and leads the Orange Cap charts. His highest score of the season came against the Gujarat Titans in RCB vs GT clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli scored 81 runs in 44 balls in a match-winning knock consisting of eight fours and four sixes. His knock meant that RCB went on to win the clash by five wickets despite Sai Sudharsan’s century in the first innings.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap List

Position

You Might Be Interested In

Player

Team

Matches

Runs

Strike Rate

Average

Highest Score

1

Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

7

328

163.18

54.66

81

2

Abhishek Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad

7

323

215.33

53.83

135*

3

Heinrich Klaasen

Sunrisers Hyderabad

7

320

153.11

53.33

62

4

Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans

6

297

149.24

49.50

86

5

Sanju Samson

Chennai Super Kings

7

293

178.65

58.60

115*

6

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Rajasthan Royals

7

254

220.86

36.28

78

7

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals

7

245

155.06

49.00

77*

8

Rajat Patidar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

7

238

210.61

39.66

63

9

Ishan Kishan

Sunrisers Hyderabad

7

238

188.88

34.00

91

10

Sai Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans

7

235

155.62

33.57

100

IPL 2026: Who scored the most runs in RCB vs GT?

Sai Sudharsan scored the most runs in the RCB vs GT clash. The left-handed batter scored a century in the first innings to power the Gujarat Titans to a score of 205 runs. However, the rest of the GT batters could not have a similar impact, leading to the visitors being at least 10-15 runs short. This meant that the Royal Challengers chased down the target in the second innings, and Sudharsan’s hundred went in vain.

RCB vs GT: Who has scored the most runs in IPL history?

The record for most runs scored in IPL history is held by Virat Kohli. With 8,908 runs, the right-handed batter is destined to become the first player in the tournament to surpass the 9000-run milestone. He has a strike rate of 133.43 and an IPL average of over 40.

RCB vs GT: Who has won the most Orange Caps in IPL history?

In IPL history, David Warner is the player with the most Orange Caps. With 562 runs in 2015, 641 in 2017, and 692 in 2019, the Australian batter took home the award.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Fires, Jacob Bethell Falters — How RCB’s New Opening Pair Performed vs GT at Chinnaswamy

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap: ‘King’ Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Run-Getter After RCB vs GT | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers
IPL 2026 Orange Cap: ‘King’ Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Run-Getter After RCB vs GT | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers
IPL 2026 Orange Cap: ‘King’ Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Run-Getter After RCB vs GT | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers
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