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Home > World News > ‘A New Economic Chapter’: India-New Zealand FTA Nearing Finalisation, Says Piyush Goyal

‘A New Economic Chapter’: India-New Zealand FTA Nearing Finalisation, Says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal says India and New Zealand to start a “new chapter” in their economic relationship with the upcoming Free Trade Agreement (FTA), calling it an important step to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Piyush Goyal says India and New Zealand to start a “new chapter” in their economic relationship with the upcoming Free Trade Agreement (FTA), calling it an important step to strengthen ties between the two countries. Photo: ANI
Piyush Goyal says India and New Zealand to start a “new chapter” in their economic relationship with the upcoming Free Trade Agreement (FTA), calling it an important step to strengthen ties between the two countries. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 25, 2026 03:20:22 IST

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‘A New Economic Chapter’: India-New Zealand FTA Nearing Finalisation, Says Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that India and New Zealand are about to start a “new chapter” in their economic relationship with the upcoming Free Trade Agreement (FTA), calling it an important step to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Goyal welcomed New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Investment, Todd McClay, to India, saying the visit marks a “defining moment” in the partnership between the two countries.

In a post on X on Friday, Goyal wrote, “Delighted to welcome Mr. Todd McClay, Minister for Trade & Investment, New Zealand, to India, as we begin a new chapter in India-New Zealand economic ties.”

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He said that the proposed India-New Zealand FTA, scheduled for signing on April 27, reflects shared trust, values, and a common vision for sustainable economic growth and mutual prosperity.

“As we approach the #IndiaNZFTA signing on 27th April 2026, his visit marks a defining moment in our bilateral journey, reflecting the trust, shared values, and common vision that underpin our partnership for sustainable economic growth, driving prosperity for both our nations,” the post read.

India and New Zealand had announced the start of FTA negotiations in March 2025, and after multiple rounds of discussions, the agreement was concluded in December 2025, marking one of India’s fastest-concluded FTAs.

According to the Indian government statement, the concluded agreement will provide unprecedented duty-free access for Indian exports to New Zealand while safeguarding sensitive sectors. It is also expected to strengthen economic resilience and promote inclusive growth aligned with India’s national priorities.

The FTA is set to enhance market access and tariff preferences for Indian exports, while also serving as a gateway to Oceania and Pacific Island markets. It opens opportunities for India to supply a skilled workforce and expand services in areas such as IT, engineering, healthcare, education, construction, as well as sectors like AYUSH, including Yoga instructors, Indian chefs and music teachers. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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Tags: economic relationshipFree Trade Agreementindianew zealandpiyush goyal

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‘A New Economic Chapter’: India-New Zealand FTA Nearing Finalisation, Says Piyush Goyal

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‘A New Economic Chapter’: India-New Zealand FTA Nearing Finalisation, Says Piyush Goyal
‘A New Economic Chapter’: India-New Zealand FTA Nearing Finalisation, Says Piyush Goyal
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