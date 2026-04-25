Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Erupts At Garage In Kanpur’s Eidgah Chowk Area

A big fire broke out at a car garage in Eidgah Chowk, Kanpur, early on Saturday morning.

Fire engines quickly reached the spot after getting the call and put out the fire. Officials said no one was injured.

Speaking to ANI, CFO Deepak Sharma said that at least 7-8 fire tenders reached the spot to control the fire from spreading any further.



“Information was received from the control room and our police officers that a vehicle garage near Idgah, under the Bajaria police station, was on fire. 7-8 vehicles from nearby fire stations arrived at the spot. The entire fire has been extinguished. There are no injuries or casualties at this time,” he said.



The cause of the fire is yet to be known.



Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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