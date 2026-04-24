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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Points Table After Islamabad United Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen To Qualify For Playoffs: Check Latest Standings On April 24

PSL 2026 Points Table After Islamabad United Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen To Qualify For Playoffs: Check Latest Standings On April 24

Islamabad United qualified for the PSL 2026 playoffs after crushing Hyderabad Kingsmen, who were bowled out for 80. Peshawar Zalmi lead the points table, followed by Multan Sultans, while Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings battle for the final playoff spot.

PSL Points Table on April 24. Image Credit: X
PSL Points Table on April 24. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 24, 2026 23:36:47 IST

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Islamabad United Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen To Qualify For Playoffs: Check Latest Standings On April 24

PSL 2026 Standings: Hyderabad Kingsmen’s four-match winning streak came to an end in an emphatic manner. The Marnus Labuschagne-led side was handed a drubbing by the Islamabad United after being bowled out for only 80 runs in the first innings. With this win, the Shadab Khan-led outfit became the third team to qualify for the playoffs after Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans. The bowlers from the Islamabad-based team were right on the money in the first innings. Richard Gleeson, Shadab Khan, and Imad Wasim took three wickets each in the first innings. Gleeson, in particular, was instrumental in getting the early breakthroughs. He dismissed the top three batters while giving only nine runs in his three-over burst. 

Peshawar Zalmi still lead the points table having been undefeated so far in the season. Meanwhile, Multan Sultans are placed second followed by Islamabad United. Lahore Qalandars, Hyderabad Kingsmen, and Karachi Kings remain in top contention for the fourth playoff spot. 

PSL 2026: Who won the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United?

Islamabad United defeated the Hyderabad Kingsmen by eight wickets and with 80 balls to spare. Richard Gleeson was named the player of the match for his incredible bowling performance. The English pacer picked up three wickets in three overs while giving only nine runs.

You Might Be Interested In

PSL 2026 Points Table

Position

Teams

Matches

Wins

Losses

No Result

Points

Net Run Rate

1

Peshawar Zalmi (Q)

9

8

0

1

17

+2.645

2

Multan Sultans (Q)

9

6

3

0

12

+0.450

3

Islamabad United (Q)

9

5

3

1

11

+1.766

4

Lahore Qalandars

9

4

5

0

8

-0.558

5

Hyderabad Kingsmen

9

4

5

0

8

-1.037

6

Karachi Kings

9

4

5

0

8

-1.063

7

Quetta Gladiators

9

3

6

0

6

-0.355

8

Rawalpindiz (E)

9

1

8

0

2

-1.330

 

PSL 2026: Who leads the points table?

Peshawar Zalmi leads the PSL 2026 points standings. So far this season, the Babar Azam-led team has won seven of their eight games. One of its matches against Islamabad United was rained out. They are comfortably at the top of the standings with 15 points after winning eight of their nine games.

They defeated Rawalpindiz by five wickets in their opening game. After the match against Islamabad was abandoned, Peshawar defeated the Hyderabad Kingsmen by four wickets, the Karachi Kings by 159 runs, the Lahore Qalandars by 76 runs, Multan Sultans by 24 runs, Quetta Gladiators twice by eight wickets and 118 runs, and Karachi Kings by seven wickets. 

PSL 2026: Which team is placed on the bottom of the points table?

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Rawalpindiz is at the bottom of the PSL 2026 standings. As a new team in the game, the Pindiz have had difficulties this season in the Pakistan Super League. They were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets, Karachi Kings by five wickets, Islamabad United by seven wickets, Multan Sultans by seven wickets, Quetta Gladiators by 61 runs, Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets, Lahore Qalandars by 32 runs, and Multan Sultans by six wickets. Meanwhile, playing their ninth game of the season, the Pindiz registered their first win against Islamabad United by six wickets.

PSL 2026: Which team is undefeated in the Pakistan Super League?

Peshawar Zalmi is the only team without a loss in the current Pakistan Super League season. The Babar Azam-led team has won eight of its nine games; one match against Islamabad United was washed out. 

Also Read: PSL 2026: Islamabad United Head Coach Luke Ronchi Snaps At Pakistani Journalist, Says ‘I Don’t Give A Sh*t…’ | WATCH VIDEO

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Islamabad United Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen To Qualify For Playoffs: Check Latest Standings On April 24

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Islamabad United Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen To Qualify For Playoffs: Check Latest Standings On April 24

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Islamabad United Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen To Qualify For Playoffs: Check Latest Standings On April 24
PSL 2026 Points Table After Islamabad United Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen To Qualify For Playoffs: Check Latest Standings On April 24
PSL 2026 Points Table After Islamabad United Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen To Qualify For Playoffs: Check Latest Standings On April 24
PSL 2026 Points Table After Islamabad United Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen To Qualify For Playoffs: Check Latest Standings On April 24

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