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Home > India News > ‘Why are you troubling MPs?’: Kiren Rijiju Questions Opposition Move As Jairam Ramesh Leads Push Seeking Removal Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

‘Why are you troubling MPs?’: Kiren Rijiju Questions Opposition Move As Jairam Ramesh Leads Push Seeking Removal Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Kiren Rijiju hits back at Congress MP Jairam Ramesh after seventy-three opposition Rajya Sabha MPs submitted a notice seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Kiren Rijiju hits back at Congress MP Jairam Ramesh after seventy-three opposition Rajya Sabha MPs submitted a notice seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Photo: ANI
Kiren Rijiju hits back at Congress MP Jairam Ramesh after seventy-three opposition Rajya Sabha MPs submitted a notice seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 25, 2026 00:05:36 IST

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‘Why are you troubling MPs?’: Kiren Rijiju Questions Opposition Move As Jairam Ramesh Leads Push Seeking Removal Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

On Friday, Union Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju responded sharply to Congress MP Jairam Ramesh after seventy-three opposition Rajya Sabha MPs submitted a new notice to Rajya Sabha secretariat to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Union Minister noted that India has a robust democracy and an independent judiciary.
In response to Ramesh’s post, Rijiju said, “Why are you troubling Hon’ble MPs? Everyone knows that Constitutional Authorities will not be allowed to be intimidated by abusing the position of privileges. India has robust democracy because we’ve independent judiciary, credible constitutional bodies & vibrant polity.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that seventy-three opposition Rajya Sabha MPs submitted a fresh notice to the Rajya Sabha secretariat seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

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In a post on X, Ramesh stated that the notice signed by 73 MPs for the removal of the CEC on the grounds of “proven misbehaviour” was moved under Article 324(5) read with Article 124(4) of the Constitution, along with Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.

He said that nine specific charges against the CEC have been documented in detail in the notice submitted by opposition MPs.

“73 Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha have just submitted to its Secretary General a fresh Notice of Motion for presenting an Address to the President of India praying for the removal of Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, on the ground of proven misbehaviour constituted by acts and omissions committed on and after 15 March 2026,” Ramesh said.

He further alleged that the charges “cannot be denied or whitewashed away”, adding, “His continuation is an assault on the Constitution. It is an absolute disgrace that the man continues to be in office to do the bidding of the PM and HM.”

Earlier in March, a similar notice was submitted to remove Gyanesh Kumar under Article 324(5) of the Constitution of India, read with Article 124(4), Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968. It was submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Joins BJP: What Led Former Indian Cricketer To Dump Aam Aadmi Party? Big Questions Around Sudden Switch

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Tags: bjpChief Election CommissionercongressGyanesh Kumarjairam rameshKiren RijijuRajya Sabha

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‘Why are you troubling MPs?’: Kiren Rijiju Questions Opposition Move As Jairam Ramesh Leads Push Seeking Removal Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

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‘Why are you troubling MPs?’: Kiren Rijiju Questions Opposition Move As Jairam Ramesh Leads Push Seeking Removal Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

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‘Why are you troubling MPs?’: Kiren Rijiju Questions Opposition Move As Jairam Ramesh Leads Push Seeking Removal Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar
‘Why are you troubling MPs?’: Kiren Rijiju Questions Opposition Move As Jairam Ramesh Leads Push Seeking Removal Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar
‘Why are you troubling MPs?’: Kiren Rijiju Questions Opposition Move As Jairam Ramesh Leads Push Seeking Removal Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar
‘Why are you troubling MPs?’: Kiren Rijiju Questions Opposition Move As Jairam Ramesh Leads Push Seeking Removal Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

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