DC vs PBKS: Will Prithvi Shaw Replace Pathum Nissanka? Mitchell Starc Likely to Play at Arun Jaitley Stadium — H2H Record, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs | IPL Today Match

The race for the playoffs is heating up with every match in Indian Premier League 2026, and Delhi Capitals face a tough challenge as they take on an unbeaten Punjab Kings on Saturday afternoon.

DC come into this match after a 47-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad and, with just three wins so far, are struggling in the lower half of the points table. Captain Axar Patel is also under pressure due to his form and leadership.

In contrast, PBKS have been in outstanding form and remain the only unbeaten team this season. Their only dropped point came when their match against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain.

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Head to Head

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have played 34 matches against each other. Both the sides have won 17 matches each.

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Stats

In matches between these sides, the highest total is 231/4, scored by Delhi Daredevils in Delhi on April 23, 2011, while the lowest total is 67 all out by the same team in Mohali on April 30, 2017. Delhi Capitals have recorded the biggest wins by wickets, achieving 10-wicket victories twice, while Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) have done so once. The biggest win by runs came when Delhi Daredevils beat Punjab by 51 runs after posting 188/6 and restricting them to 137/9 in 2017.

Individually, David Warner leads the run charts with 434 runs in 12 matches for DC and also has the most sixes (16). The highest individual score is an unbeaten 106 by Shikhar Dhawan. Both Warner and Dhawan share the record for most 50-plus scores, with four each. With the ball, Sandeep Sharma leads with 14 wickets for PBKS, while the best bowling figures of 4/11 have been recorded once each by Amit Mishra and Sam Curran. The most appearances in this fixture are shared by Rishabh Pant and David Miller, with 14 matches each.

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Pitch Report

The last match at this venue saw a massive 419 runs being scored, highlighting what was an excellent batting surface. With this being an afternoon game, dew won’t be a factor, but the heat is likely to be intense. Expect another high-scoring contest.

DC Vs PBKS Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (captain), David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi

Impact subs: Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Ashutosh Sharma, Tripurana Vijay, Auqib Nabi

Punjab Kings Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Gujarat Titans: Check Latest Standings On April 25

