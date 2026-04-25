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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Gujarat Titans: Check Latest Standings On April 25

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Gujarat Titans: Check Latest Standings On April 25

Chasing 206, RCB received an early jitter as GT pacer Mohammed Siraj got rid of RCB opener Jacob Bethell early, reducing RCB to 26/1 in 3 overs. However, the rest of RCB's top order rose to the occasion. Virat Kohli, scoring a 44-ball 81, set the tone with a classic half-century, while Devdutt Padikkal (55 off 27 balls) provided excellent support.

Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 25, 2026 08:45:05 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Gujarat Titans: Check Latest Standings On April 25

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In a high-scoring thriller, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal helped the Rajat Patidar-led team pull off a spectacular win by successfully chasing a daunting target of 206 with seven balls to spare.

Chasing 206, RCB received an early jitter as GT pacer Mohammed Siraj got rid of RCB opener Jacob Bethell early, reducing RCB to 26/1 in 3 overs. However, the rest of RCB’s top order rose to the occasion. Virat Kohli, scoring a 44-ball 81, set the tone with a classic half-century, while Devdutt Padikkal (55 off 27 balls) provided excellent support. The duo kept the scoreboard ticking, ensuring the required rate never spiralled out of control. Together, they combined for a 115-run stand in 
just 59 balls.

After losing Kohli and Padikkal in quick succession, the game tightened in the middle overs when Rashid Khan and Manav Suthar picked up key wickets, leaving RCB at 175/5 after 16 overs. RCB stumbled in their chase as they lost Rajat Patidar (8) and Jitesh Sharma (10).

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With 31 runs needed off the final four overs, the pressure was on, but Krunal Pandya (unbeaten 23 runs off 12 balls) emerged as the hero for the home side. Krunal took the attack to the GT bowlers. He took 15 runs off the 18th over, effectively breaking the back of the chase while Tim David contributed with an unbeaten nine-ball 10-run knock.

In the 19th over, Krunal finished things, pulling a short ball from Jason Holder to the deep square leg region for a single to seal the win as RCB reached 206/5 in 18.5 overs, securing two vital points and moving up to the second spot in the IPL 2026 points table. RCB now have 10 points in seven matches with five wins and two losses.

Earlier in the match, Sudharsan’s hundred cruised the GT to a massive 205/3 against the RCB.

After winning the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar opted to field first. However, the Gujarat Titans seized control early on. GT openers Shubman Gill and Sudharsan built a formidable foundation, clinical in their approach to the powerplay.

The duo took GT to 57/0. While Gill contributed a steady 32 off 24 balls, including two fours and a six, the spotlight remained firmly on Sudharsan. Gill and Sudharsan completed their 100-run stand for the opening wicket in the 10th over.

Suyash Sharma managed to claim Gill’s wicket in the 13th over after being smashed for a six for 32, bringing Jos Buttler to the crease.

Sudharsan reached his half-century in just 33 balls before accelerating further to register a spectacular century. 

Sudharsan’s ton came off 58 deliveries, laced with 11 boundaries and 5 massive sixes.

By the 15th over, GT had reached a commanding 155/1. RCB’s bowling unit struggled to contain the flow of runs. Josh Hazlewood provided a much-needed breakthrough for RCB, removing after a brilliant hundred in the 16th over, bringing Washington Sundar to the crease.

Washington Sundar kick-started the innings in style, launching a massive six off Josh Hazlewood to get the scoreboard moving, while Suyash Sharma delivered a superb 17th over, conceding just four runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar backed it up with another tidy over, conceding just five runs and removing Jos Buttler for 25, effectively slowing the Gujarat Titans’ momentum.GT’s innings began to lose momentum as Josh Hazlewood delivered a clinical 19th over, conceding just eight runs and tightening RCB’s grip on the game.

Jason Holder opened up his arms in the final over, hammering two sixes and a boundary to power the Gujarat Titans past the 200-run mark.

Also Read: ‘King’ Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Run-Getter After RCB vs GT | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers

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IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Gujarat Titans: Check Latest Standings On April 25
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