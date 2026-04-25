US-Iran Peace Talks: Pakistan Already Under Pressure As Tehran Rules Out Direct Engagement With Washington — What’s Really Going On?

Abbas Araghchi has dismissed the possibility of direct contacts with his American counterparts during his current visit to Islamabad, despite previous suggestions that the visit may include a broader effort to engage Washington. The US officials confirmed their decision to avoid direct meetings with Iranian representatives after Araghchi arrived in Pakistan. The foreign ministry spokesman of Iran Esmael Baqaei stated that Iran would contact the US through Pakistan which would function as a diplomatic intermediary.

US-Iran Peace Talks Pakistan: Who Is On US Delegation Team?

The statement came after White House officials announced that Araghchi would meet with US envoys who included Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. US press secretary Karoline Leavitt had been hopeful of discussions, adding that high-level officials including JD Vance and Marco Rubio were closely tracking the situation. The Tehran position shows that the city prefers back-channel diplomacy over direct negotiations despite US offers to negotiate.







US-Iran Peace Talks Pakistan: Abbas Araghchi in Islamabad

Araghchi is visiting Pakistan to conduct discussions about two different matters which include Pakistani diplomatic relations and the evolving patterns of international relations within the region. He will meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, among other officials. The Islamabad sources mentioned that the upcoming discussions will focus on two specific goals which include establishing regional stability and resuming peace negotiations that had been put on hold.

US-Iran Peace Talks Pakistan: Last Islamabad Talks Failed

Pakistan now serves as a communication link between Iran and the US because tensions between the two countries have increased. The two parties reached an impasse because they failed to find common ground on essential issues which included the vital shipping route of the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump has indicated that Iran is crafting an offer that might satisfy Washington’s demands, including a halt to uranium enrichment and assurances about shipping. But Iran has demanded the US remove its measures, including blockades, before proceeding. The upcoming days will determine whether mediation efforts in multiple capitals will succeed or fail because they will show whether progress has been made.

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