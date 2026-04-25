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Home > India News > Delhi Weather Today 25 April: National Capital Bakes Faces 43°C Furnace-Like Heat As Heatwave Intensifies — Rain Relief Expected Soon?

Delhi Weather Today 25 April: National Capital Bakes Faces 43°C Furnace-Like Heat As Heatwave Intensifies — Rain Relief Expected Soon?

Delhi Weather Today: Delhi is experiencing a severe heatwave with temperatures crossing 43°C in several areas, with hot 'loo' winds and poor air quality making conditions harsh and uncomfortable.

Delhi Weather Today April 25 (Image: ANI)
Delhi Weather Today April 25 (Image: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 25, 2026 07:47:15 IST

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Delhi Weather Today 25 April: National Capital Bakes Faces 43°C Furnace-Like Heat As Heatwave Intensifies — Rain Relief Expected Soon?

Delhi is experiencing a severe heatwave with temperatures soaring well above 43°C in some areas of the capital, with unbearable ‘loo’ and a challenging day time. This was the first critical heatwave day of the year, as temperatures at most weather stations were above 40°C. The maximum temperature was recorded at Ridge as 43.1°C, while the official weather observatory at Safdarjung recorded 41.9°C, which is well above normal.

Delhi Weather Today 25 April: What Will The Temperature Today?

The night time minimum temperature was 24.5°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that heatwave conditions were observed as temperatures at several places surpassed the threshold, with places such as Ridge and Lodhi Road showing anomalies of almost 4.7°C to 4.8°C above normal. The weather experts say the scorching temperatures are due to hot winds originating from the desert areas, such as the Thar Desert and Balochistan, along with clear skies, dry weather and high sun angle, which is exacerbating the surface heat in the national capital.

Delhi Weather Today 25 April: Why National Capital Facing 43°C Heatwave?

Meteorologists have cautioned that the current weather is being driven by prolonged dry conditions and hot and dry winds, which further add to the discomfort in Delhi-NCR. Breezy winds, ranging between 10 to 20 km per hour, have not alleviated the discomfort as they are also hot and dry. The heatwave has disrupted daily life, with people staying indoors to avoid the heat during the hottest part of the day. Government authorities have also urged people to take precautions, particularly the young, the elderly and those working outdoors. The city is now also experiencing a deterioration in air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 226, or ‘poor’, and areas of the city in the ‘very poor’ category with readings above 300, adding to the health risks for those coping with the heat.

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Delhi Weather Today 25 April: When Is Rain Expected?

But there is hope on the horizon as models indicate a likely change in the weather after April 26. A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over Rajasthan and Pakistan, which could bring strong winds and thunderstorms in Punjab, Haryana and the Delhi NCR. Further, a western disturbance is expected to trigger thunderstorms and showers early next week. This change in weather is likely to bring temperatures down and offer some respite from the heatwave, which could help improve the heat stress and air quality in the capital.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Erupts At Garage In Kanpur’s Eidgah Chowk Area

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Delhi Weather Today 25 April: National Capital Bakes Faces 43°C Furnace-Like Heat As Heatwave Intensifies — Rain Relief Expected Soon?

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Delhi Weather Today 25 April: National Capital Bakes Faces 43°C Furnace-Like Heat As Heatwave Intensifies — Rain Relief Expected Soon?

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Delhi Weather Today 25 April: National Capital Bakes Faces 43°C Furnace-Like Heat As Heatwave Intensifies — Rain Relief Expected Soon?
Delhi Weather Today 25 April: National Capital Bakes Faces 43°C Furnace-Like Heat As Heatwave Intensifies — Rain Relief Expected Soon?
Delhi Weather Today 25 April: National Capital Bakes Faces 43°C Furnace-Like Heat As Heatwave Intensifies — Rain Relief Expected Soon?
Delhi Weather Today 25 April: National Capital Bakes Faces 43°C Furnace-Like Heat As Heatwave Intensifies — Rain Relief Expected Soon?

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