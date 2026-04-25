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Home > World News > Giant Octopus Fossil: Shocking Discovery Rewrites History Of Ocean Predators 100 Million Years Ago, Here’s What Scientists Just Discovered

Giant Octopus Fossil: Shocking Discovery Rewrites History Of Ocean Predators 100 Million Years Ago, Here’s What Scientists Just Discovered

Giant Octopus Fossil: New fossil research suggests giant octopus like creatures, possibly up to 19 metres long, may have been powerful predators in ancient oceans during the dinosaur era. The discovery challenges long held beliefs, indicating these intelligent invertebrates could have rivalled top marine predators of their time.

Giant Octopus Fossil Sketch (Image Credit: Yohei Utsuki, Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Hokkaido University)
Giant Octopus Fossil Sketch (Image Credit: Yohei Utsuki, Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Hokkaido University)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 25, 2026 09:29:21 IST

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Giant Octopus Fossil: Shocking Discovery Rewrites History Of Ocean Predators 100 Million Years Ago, Here’s What Scientists Just Discovered

Giant Octopus Fossil: New research shows that octopus like creatures existed in Earth’s oceans about 100 million years ago during the dinosaur period. Researchers studying ancient octopus fossils which exist as some of the world’s oldest specimens discovered that these octopuses reached much larger sizes than common people believe. The creatures used their strong muscular arms to catch prey while their beak-like jaws possessed the ability to break through shell and bone material.

Giant Octopus Fossil: What Did New Research Find?

Giant Octopus Fossil: According to a report by BBC, the Hokkaido University scientists discovered exceptionally preserved fossil jaws which reveal information about the giant size of these ancient creatures. Their research suggests that these animals may have ranged in size from 1.5 to 4.5 metres in length but when their long arms are taken into account their overall length could have reached between 7 and an impressive 19 metres. The existence of these creatures as the largest invertebrates to have existed proves that prehistoric seas contained both invertebrate and vertebrate species which included fish and marine reptiles.

Giant Octopus Fossil: What Are the Patterns Of These Creatures?

Giant Octopus Fossil: The fossils provide evidence about their behavioral patterns. The prehistoric octopus showed a preference for feeding on its left side because its jaw wear patterns matched this pattern which scientists observe in animals that possess advanced cognitive abilities. The intelligence of octopuses includes their ability to learn and they use advanced techniques for hunting. The Giant Pacific Octopus stands as the heaviest existing octopus species which normally achieves massive dimensions and scientists have documented it using its powerful arms and suction cups to capture large animals like sharks.

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Giant Octopus Fossil: New Opportunities As New Research Is Underway

Giant Octopus Fossil: Modern research understands several aspects of these ancient reptiles but scientists still need to uncover additional information. The complete look of the animal, its swimming technique, and its eating habits remain unknown because researchers have not discovered any fossils that contain stomach contents. These creatures probably hunted ammonites extensively but they ate whatever food sources became available. The increasing discovery of these rare fossils provides scientists with an exciting opportunity to study a previously unknown and dangerous predator that once existed in our oceans.

Also Read: Road Trip Horror In Australia: Woman Falls Into Long-Drop Toilet, Gets Stuck Waist-Deep For Hours After It Collapsed

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Giant Octopus Fossil: Shocking Discovery Rewrites History Of Ocean Predators 100 Million Years Ago, Here’s What Scientists Just Discovered

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Giant Octopus Fossil: Shocking Discovery Rewrites History Of Ocean Predators 100 Million Years Ago, Here’s What Scientists Just Discovered

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Giant Octopus Fossil: Shocking Discovery Rewrites History Of Ocean Predators 100 Million Years Ago, Here’s What Scientists Just Discovered
Giant Octopus Fossil: Shocking Discovery Rewrites History Of Ocean Predators 100 Million Years Ago, Here’s What Scientists Just Discovered
Giant Octopus Fossil: Shocking Discovery Rewrites History Of Ocean Predators 100 Million Years Ago, Here’s What Scientists Just Discovered
Giant Octopus Fossil: Shocking Discovery Rewrites History Of Ocean Predators 100 Million Years Ago, Here’s What Scientists Just Discovered

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