Inside Tara Sutaria’s All-White Pali Hill Home in Mumbai: Self-Designed Interiors, Luxury Decor, & Exclusive Tour with Farah Khan and Dilip
Step inside the stunning, self-designed Mumbai residence of Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria. Located in the prestigious Pali Hill area, this ivory-themed “Zen” sanctuary was recently showcased on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel. From a European-style kitchen to a vintage piano corner, Tara has curated a space that reflects her Parsi heritage and love for modern minimalism. Joined by Farah’s famous cook, Dilip, the tour offers a rare glimpse into the actress’s artistic life and her passion for interiors.
Self-Designed Minimalist Aesthetic
Tara proudly revealed that she designed the interiors herself, being "obsessed" with home decor. The home features a monochromatic "all-white" and ivory palette, complemented by warm wooden flooring and soft, golden lighting.
The Musical Core
A standout feature is the dedicated piano corner housing a baby grand piano. This space also displays her father’s extensive vintage record collection, including a limited-edition The Phantom of the Opera record.
"London-Style" Kitchen
Farah Khan specifically admired the European-themed kitchen, describing it as looking like a "London kitchen". Despite the heavy focus on aesthetics, it is fully functional for Tara’s love of baking and cooking.
Sentimental Memorabilia Wall
One wall is dedicated to her career milestones, featuring magazine covers from her films. She also keeps a special clapperboard from Student of the Year 2, gifted by Karan Johar.
"Newness" Art & Heritage
A central piece of art titled Newness, painted by a friend, represents her "new phase" in this first home. The dining area further reflects her roots with a blend of Parsi and Gujarati silverware and floral arrangements.