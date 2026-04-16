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  • Inside Tara Sutaria’s All-White Pali Hill Home in Mumbai: Self-Designed Interiors, Luxury Decor, & Exclusive Tour with Farah Khan and Dilip

Inside Tara Sutaria’s All-White Pali Hill Home in Mumbai: Self-Designed Interiors, Luxury Decor, & Exclusive Tour with Farah Khan and Dilip

Step inside the stunning, self-designed Mumbai residence of Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria. Located in the prestigious Pali Hill area, this ivory-themed “Zen” sanctuary was recently showcased on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel. From a European-style kitchen to a vintage piano corner, Tara has curated a space that reflects her Parsi heritage and love for modern minimalism. Joined by Farah’s famous cook, Dilip, the tour offers a rare glimpse into the actress’s artistic life and her passion for interiors.

Published By: Published: April 16, 2026 15:47:25 IST
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Self-Designed Minimalist Aesthetic
1/5
Inside Tara Sutaria’s All-White Pali Hill Home in Mumbai: Self-Designed Interiors, Luxury Decor, & Exclusive Tour with Farah Khan and Dilip

Self-Designed Minimalist Aesthetic

Tara proudly revealed that she designed the interiors herself, being "obsessed" with home decor. The home features a monochromatic "all-white" and ivory palette, complemented by warm wooden flooring and soft, golden lighting.

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The Musical Core
2/5

The Musical Core

A standout feature is the dedicated piano corner housing a baby grand piano. This space also displays her father’s extensive vintage record collection, including a limited-edition The Phantom of the Opera record.

"London-Style" Kitchen
3/5

"London-Style" Kitchen

Farah Khan specifically admired the European-themed kitchen, describing it as looking like a "London kitchen". Despite the heavy focus on aesthetics, it is fully functional for Tara’s love of baking and cooking.

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Sentimental Memorabilia Wall
4/5

Sentimental Memorabilia Wall

One wall is dedicated to her career milestones, featuring magazine covers from her films. She also keeps a special clapperboard from Student of the Year 2, gifted by Karan Johar.

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"Newness" Art & Heritage
5/5

"Newness" Art & Heritage

A central piece of art titled Newness, painted by a friend, represents her "new phase" in this first home. The dining area further reflects her roots with a blend of Parsi and Gujarati silverware and floral arrangements.

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