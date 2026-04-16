Inside Tara Sutaria’s All-White Pali Hill Home in Mumbai: Self-Designed Interiors, Luxury Decor, & Exclusive Tour with Farah Khan and Dilip

Step inside the stunning, self-designed Mumbai residence of Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria. Located in the prestigious Pali Hill area, this ivory-themed “Zen” sanctuary was recently showcased on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel. From a European-style kitchen to a vintage piano corner, Tara has curated a space that reflects her Parsi heritage and love for modern minimalism. Joined by Farah’s famous cook, Dilip, the tour offers a rare glimpse into the actress’s artistic life and her passion for interiors.