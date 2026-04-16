Shocking Ludhiana Viral Clip: ‘Drugged’ Youths Stagger, Collapse And Struggle To Stand On Busy Street; Netizens Say ‘Udta Punjab’ | Watch

A video published on social media from Ludhiana, Punjab shows two youths visibly dazed in a public road which has caused ire among the people. The footage depicting two youths struggling to keep upright and swaying, has caused concern and raised questions as it has gone viral. Though it has not been independently verified, the video has caused people to reflect on substance abuse in the state. The pair was seen on a public road with no immediate assistance and the bystanders were all watching. The lack of intervention and the condition of the pair was so shocking that it has made people wonder about the future of drug awareness and crime in public places.

What Does the Viral Ludhiana Video Show?

The clip shows two youths, in a severe condition in the middle of a busy street in Ludhiana. A man was bent forward, his waist almost folded. The poor man was seen struggling to stand upright and was swaying uncontrollably.

A young woman standing next to him also looks dazed. She stumbles slowly, as if she’s trying to maintain her balance, then heads towards the man. She is shaky and oblivious to her surroundings, all of this takes place in a normal residential area, cars go by and people walk past, which underlines how public the whole incident was.

Why Is the Video Raising Eyebrows Online?

The short clip has spread fast and furious online, with many users commenting in shock and concern about the state that the kids seem to be in, while others have used the clip to reference fears about the prevalence of drug abuse.

Some users mentioned the film “Udta Punjab”, which detailed drug use in the state, asserting that things are getting worse. Others question why such things can take place in public spaces with no one stopping them. The video also sparked fears that people are so unaware around this issue that they aren’t stepping in.

Are the claims regarding drug use verified?

Several users online have alleged the youths to be under drugs, no official confirmation has been received yet about the cause of their condition. Several comments have gone to the extremes in naming specific drugs, but there is no proof of these claims. They should be taken with a pinch of salt.

“UDTA PUNJAB” is now “ZOMBIE PUNJAB” .Bus ab yahi dekhna baki reh gaya hain…

Desh ka yuva aisa zombie banega to us country ka future ” Vishwa Guru” to nahi ban sakta .! pic.twitter.com/BlqeBnVHDX — New Bharat Speaks 🇮🇳 (@Vishwas1228) April 14, 2026







Also, a few users have alleged that the video was staged for social media boost. Until the authorities confirm the cause of the event, let us not speculate about its nature.

What have the authorities done in Ludhiana recently?

The viral video has come at a time, when law enforcement is gunning down drug networks in the area. The Crime Branch in Ludhiana on the 14th of April arrested 4 accused and recovered 510 gram heroin, 6 gram methamphetamine (known as ice) and Rs 5,000 suspected drug money. Persons arrested on the basis of certain intelligence inputs. This is part of a larger crackdown on illegal drug activities. Police investigations are underway to identify the supply chain and locate other persons involved.]

Is Punjab stepping into the drug debate again ?

The images that have come to light have sparked a debate again on drug abuse in Punjab. On social media people are expressing their concerns or anger and are asking why we are not doing enough against this problem. The event has highlighted once again the need for intense awareness campaigns, rehabilitation services for drug users and strict measures against drug dealers. The event is yet to be verified. The video is still circulating. We have no clue whether this is an isolated incident or something that is widespread. But it is regaining the attention it had a year ago.

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