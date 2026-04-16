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Home > India News > Massive Blaze Erupts in Kanawani Slum in UP’s Ghaziabad; No Casualties Reported

Massive Blaze Erupts in Kanawani Slum in UP’s Ghaziabad; No Casualties Reported

A huge fire broke out on Kanawani slum area, that spread across about 150 slum houses. Read to know more.

A huge fire broke out on Kanawani slum area, that spread across about 150 slum houses. Read to know more. Photo: ANI
A huge fire broke out on Kanawani slum area, that spread across about 150 slum houses. Read to know more. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 16, 2026 17:26:33 IST

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Massive Blaze Erupts in Kanawani Slum in UP’s Ghaziabad; No Casualties Reported

A huge fire broke out on Thursday in the Kanawani slum area, which comes under the Indirapuram police station. Firefighters and local officials quickly reached the spot to control the situation.

According to the Ghaziabad District Magistrate, Ravindra Kumar Mandar, the fire spread across about 150 slum houses in Kanawani village, where people were involved in scrap-related work.

“There is Kanavani village in the Indirapuram police station area, and here there are about 150 more slum dwellings where a fire had broken out. Scrap work was being done here,” Mandar said.
Firefighting operations were immediately launched, with multiple teams deployed to contain the flames.

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“7 fire tenders have been deployed. The fire has been extinguished… Now the fire will not spread anywhere. After this, if any complaint of someone missing comes, we will also survey that… We have called an ambulance to the spot,” he added.

Authorities confirmed that the situation is now fully under control.

“The situation is completely under control. So far, there is no information about anyone missing or any casualties,” Mandar stated.

Further assessment and survey of the affected area will be conducted if any reports of missing persons are received. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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Tags: Fire broke outGhaziabdadKanawani slum areaUP

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Massive Blaze Erupts in Kanawani Slum in UP’s Ghaziabad; No Casualties Reported

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Massive Blaze Erupts in Kanawani Slum in UP’s Ghaziabad; No Casualties Reported

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Massive Blaze Erupts in Kanawani Slum in UP’s Ghaziabad; No Casualties Reported
Massive Blaze Erupts in Kanawani Slum in UP’s Ghaziabad; No Casualties Reported
Massive Blaze Erupts in Kanawani Slum in UP’s Ghaziabad; No Casualties Reported
Massive Blaze Erupts in Kanawani Slum in UP’s Ghaziabad; No Casualties Reported

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