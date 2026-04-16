East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch EBFC vs BFC Live Match?

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming: It is a mid-table clash as East Bengal FC gears up to host Sunil Chhetri’s Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium. While the hosts are placed fourth on the points table, their opponents are just a place below them. Both teams have 14 points, but the Red and Gold Brigade has played one fewer game than the visitors. A win would take East Bengal to second place, while Bengaluru FC could reach the third position on the ISL points table. The recent form of East Bengal indicates that they are coming into this clash on the back of two back-to-back wins. The hosts defeated Chennaiyin FC and Mohammmedan SC in their last two games. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC’s two-match winning streak came to an end in their previous game against Kerala Blasters FC.
East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming ISL 2026
When will the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match take place?
The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match is going to take place on Thursday, 16 April 2026.
When will the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match start?
The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Thursday, 16th April.
Where will the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match be played?
The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Where to watch the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match in India?
The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app.
East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Predicted Lineups
East Bengal Predicted Lineup: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Mohammad Rakip, Anwar Ali, Kevin Sibille, Vishnu P. V., Mohammed Rashid, Saul Crespo, Bipin Singh, Miguel Figueira, Edmund Lalrindika, Youssef Ezzejjari
Bengaluru FC Predicted Lineup: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh, Roshan Singh, Sirojiddin Kuziev, Brian Sanchez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan
East Bengal Last Five Matches Results:
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Opponent
|
Venue
|
Result
|
Score
|
April 11, 2026
|
ISL
|
Chennaiyin FC
|
Away
|
Win
|
3–1
|
March 23, 2026
|
ISL
|
Mohammedan SC
|
Home
|
Win
|
7–0
|
March 14, 2026
|
ISL
|
Kerala Blasters FC
|
Home
|
Draw
|
1–1
|
March 5, 2026
|
ISL
|
FC Goa
|
Home
|
Draw
|
0–0
|
February 27, 2026
|
ISL
|
Jamshedpur FC
|
Home
|
Loss
|
1–2
Bengaluru FC Last Five Matches Results:
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Opponent
|
Venue
|
Result
|
Score
|
April 11, 2026
|
ISL
|
Kerala Blasters FC
|
Home
|
Loss
|
1–2
|
April 4, 2026
|
ISL
|
FC Goa
|
Away
|
Win
|
2–0
|
March 22, 2026
|
ISL
|
Inter Kashi FC
|
Away
|
Win
|
2–1
|
March 12, 2026
|
ISL
|
Mohun Bagan SG
|
Away
|
Draw
|
0–0
|
February 27, 2026
|
ISL
|
Punjab FC
|
Home
|
Win
|
1–0
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