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Home > Sports News > East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch EBFC vs BFC Live Match?

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch EBFC vs BFC Live Match?

East Bengal face Bengaluru FC in ISL 2026 at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, with both teams tied on points. Fans can watch EBFC vs BFC live on Sony Sports Network and the Fancode app, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming Image Credit: X
East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 16, 2026 17:35:46 IST

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East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch EBFC vs BFC Live Match?

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming: It is a mid-table clash as East Bengal FC gears up to host Sunil Chhetri’s Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium. While the hosts are placed fourth on the points table, their opponents are just a place below them. Both teams have 14 points, but the Red and Gold Brigade has played one fewer game than the visitors. A win would take East Bengal to second place, while Bengaluru FC could reach the third position on the ISL points table. The recent form of East Bengal indicates that they are coming into this clash on the back of two back-to-back wins. The hosts defeated Chennaiyin FC and Mohammmedan SC in their last two games. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC’s two-match winning streak came to an end in their previous game against Kerala Blasters FC. 

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming ISL 2026 

When will the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match take place?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match is going to take place on Thursday, 16 April 2026.

When will the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match start?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Thursday, 16th April.

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Where will the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match be played?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match in India?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app. 

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Predicted Lineups

East Bengal Predicted Lineup: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Mohammad Rakip, Anwar Ali, Kevin Sibille, Vishnu P. V., Mohammed Rashid, Saul Crespo, Bipin Singh, Miguel Figueira, Edmund Lalrindika, Youssef Ezzejjari

Bengaluru FC Predicted Lineup: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh, Roshan Singh, Sirojiddin Kuziev, Brian Sanchez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan

East Bengal Last Five Matches Results: 

Date

Competition

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score

April 11, 2026

ISL

Chennaiyin FC

Away

Win

3–1

March 23, 2026

ISL

Mohammedan SC

Home

Win

7–0

March 14, 2026

ISL

Kerala Blasters FC

Home

Draw

1–1

March 5, 2026

ISL

FC Goa

Home

Draw

0–0

February 27, 2026

ISL

Jamshedpur FC

Home

Loss

1–2

Bengaluru FC Last Five Matches Results:

Date

Competition

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score

April 11, 2026

ISL

Kerala Blasters FC

Home

Loss

1–2

April 4, 2026

ISL

FC Goa

Away

Win

2–0

March 22, 2026

ISL

Inter Kashi FC

Away

Win

2–1

March 12, 2026

ISL

Mohun Bagan SG

Away

Draw

0–0

February 27, 2026

ISL

Punjab FC

Home

Win

1–0

Also Read: MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium?

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Tags: Bengaluru FCEast BengalEast Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FCEast Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC Live StreamingEast Bengal vs Bengaluru FCEast Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Live StreamingEBFC vs BFCEBFC vs BFC Live StreamingIndian Super LeagueISL 2026ISL 2026 Live StreamingWhere to watch East Bengal vs Bengaluru FCWhere to watch ISLWhere to watch ISL 2026

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East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch EBFC vs BFC Live Match?

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East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch EBFC vs BFC Live Match?
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