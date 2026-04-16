East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch EBFC vs BFC Live Match?

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming: It is a mid-table clash as East Bengal FC gears up to host Sunil Chhetri’s Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium. While the hosts are placed fourth on the points table, their opponents are just a place below them. Both teams have 14 points, but the Red and Gold Brigade has played one fewer game than the visitors. A win would take East Bengal to second place, while Bengaluru FC could reach the third position on the ISL points table. The recent form of East Bengal indicates that they are coming into this clash on the back of two back-to-back wins. The hosts defeated Chennaiyin FC and Mohammmedan SC in their last two games. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC’s two-match winning streak came to an end in their previous game against Kerala Blasters FC.

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming ISL 2026

When will the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match take place?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match is going to take place on Thursday, 16 April 2026.

When will the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match start?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Thursday, 16th April.

Where will the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match be played?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match in India?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app.

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Predicted Lineups

East Bengal Predicted Lineup: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Mohammad Rakip, Anwar Ali, Kevin Sibille, Vishnu P. V., Mohammed Rashid, Saul Crespo, Bipin Singh, Miguel Figueira, Edmund Lalrindika, Youssef Ezzejjari

Bengaluru FC Predicted Lineup: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh, Roshan Singh, Sirojiddin Kuziev, Brian Sanchez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan

East Bengal Last Five Matches Results:

Date Competition Opponent Venue Result Score April 11, 2026 ISL Chennaiyin FC Away Win 3–1 March 23, 2026 ISL Mohammedan SC Home Win 7–0 March 14, 2026 ISL Kerala Blasters FC Home Draw 1–1 March 5, 2026 ISL FC Goa Home Draw 0–0 February 27, 2026 ISL Jamshedpur FC Home Loss 1–2

Bengaluru FC Last Five Matches Results:

Date Competition Opponent Venue Result Score April 11, 2026 ISL Kerala Blasters FC Home Loss 1–2 April 4, 2026 ISL FC Goa Away Win 2–0 March 22, 2026 ISL Inter Kashi FC Away Win 2–1 March 12, 2026 ISL Mohun Bagan SG Away Draw 0–0 February 27, 2026 ISL Punjab FC Home Win 1–0

Also Read: MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium?