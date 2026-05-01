Met Gala 2026: A Sneak Peek Into Isha Ambani’s Stunning Outfits Over The Years
Isha Ambani Piramal’s outfits for the Met Gala have been getting more adventurous each year. Starting from a pretty lilac-colored outfit by Prabal Gurung in 2019 to a flowery Rahul Mishra sari-gown in 2024, the designs she wears on fashion’s grandest day have always incorporated Indian traditional elements with modern-day silhouettes. This year too, she seems to have taken it to the next level, as she made an appearance at the gala dressed in a custom Anamika Khanna outfit and adorned with family jewellery.
2025: Anamika Khanna
The Indian beauty made a statement at the Met Gala for the fifth time wearing a custom-made black, white, and gold dress designed by Anamika Khanna, who attended the gala for the first time with this piece. This attire comprised an intricately embroidered waistcoat and jacket, and was inspired by Indian heritage and African fabrics according to the theme of the gala “Tailored for You.” She accessorized with her family's diamond necklace. As Khanna noted, it required almost 20,000 hours of work due to the embroidery done in pearls and semi-precious stones.
2024: Rahul Mishra
Her Rahul Mishra ensemble was nothing short of a wearable garden. Created for the theme ‘The Garden of Time,’ the gown brought together embroidery motifs from the designer’s journey since 2013. Though she didn’t walk the carpet that year, the piece stood out for its intricate storytelling—featuring flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies crafted using traditional techniques like fareesha, zardozi, nakshi, and dabka by artisans across India. She paired it with jewellery by Viren Bhagat and carried a Jade clutch by Swadesh.
2023: Prabal Gurung
Continuing the trend inspired by Lagerfeld, Isha opted for drama and wore a custom black concept sari designed by Prabal Gurung. This one-shouldered piece had a trailing silk chiffon train that was decorated with crystals and pearls around its borders. She styled it with eye-catching Lorraine Schwartz diamond jewelry including a choker, necklace, earrings, and bracelet with an innovative design similar to a haathphool. She also carried a playful Chanel doll bag from the collection Mumbai-Paris 2012.
2019: Prabal Gurung
For ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion,’ she wore a pale violet Prabal Gurung tulle gown featuring a plunging neckline, ruffled shoulders, and intricate hand embroidery with crystals and feathers. The princess-style ball gown reportedly took 350 hours to complete. Her look was finished with dramatic eye makeup, nude lips, soft curls, and statement diamond jewellery, including oversized rings and a bold pendant.
2017: Christian Dior
For her debut at the Gala, themed ‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,’ Isha chose a dreamy tulle gown from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first couture collection for Dior. The soft pink and mint-green outfit was adorned with delicate floral details.