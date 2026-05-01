Met Gala 2026: A Sneak Peek Into Isha Ambani’s Stunning Outfits Over The Years

Take A Sneak Peek Into Isha Ambani's All Over The Years Met Gala Outfits (PHOTO: IG)

2025: Anamika Khanna

The Indian beauty made a statement at the Met Gala for the fifth time wearing a custom-made black, white, and gold dress designed by Anamika Khanna, who attended the gala for the first time with this piece. This attire comprised an intricately embroidered waistcoat and jacket, and was inspired by Indian heritage and African fabrics according to the theme of the gala “Tailored for You.” She accessorized with her family's diamond necklace. As Khanna noted, it required almost 20,000 hours of work due to the embroidery done in pearls and semi-precious stones.