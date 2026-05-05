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  • Met Gala 2026 Bollywood Red Carpet: Isha Ambani To Karan Johar’s Show-Stopping Heritage-Inspired Couture Looks

Met Gala 2026 Bollywood Red Carpet: Isha Ambani To Karan Johar’s Show-Stopping Heritage-Inspired Couture Looks

The 2026 Met Gala created a red carpet which functioned as a high-fashion exhibition space through Indian performers who demonstrated their mastery of the “Fashion is Art” theme by wearing outfits that combined sculptural designs with traditional Indian craftsmanship and innovative fashion partnerships.

Published By: Published: May 5, 2026 08:25:19 IST
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Karan Johar
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Karan Johar

Karan Johar

Making his grand debut, the filmmaker wore a Manish Malhotra "living canvas" cape featuring hand-painted recreations of legendary Raja Ravi Varma paintings.

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Karan Johar
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Karan Johar

Karan Johar

The look served as a high-fashion tribute to Indian art history, requiring over 80 artisans to complete the intricate zardozi and paintwork.

Isha Ambani
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Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani

She captivated the carpet in a sculptural Gaurav Gupta saree featuring Pichwai motifs, paired with a two-foot-long 'Majestic Leopard' hair ornament.

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Isha Ambani
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Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani

Her pre-party look was equally significant, crafted from 26 distinct regional borders to represent the diverse textile map of India.

Ananya Birla
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Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla

For her Met debut, the entrepreneur donned a sharp, "wearable armor" couture piece by Robert Wun that blurred the lines between fashion and protection. The look was elevated by a custom stainless steel face mask designed by renowned Indian artist Subodh Gupta.

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Manish Malhotra
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Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra

The designer attended as a guest while dressing the stars, wearing a monochromatic sculptural cape that took 960 hours to craft. In a meaningful gesture for the "Costume Art" theme, he had the names of his artisans stitched into his outfit to honor their labor.

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