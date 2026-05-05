Met Gala 2026: From Princess Gauravi Kumari to Isha Ambani, Karan Johar Top Indian Celebs Who Owned the Red Carpet
Met Gala 2026 is full of glam and drama, but this time Indian celebs really grabbed all the attention. The fashion world was all set to celebrate “Costume Art”, the spring exhibiton at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York. This year theme is also “Costume Art”, so everything is all about fashion as art.
Big names like Anna Wintour, Beyone, Nicole Kidman, and Venus William are co-chars of the May 4 Met Gala event. The gala has invited guests to show fashion in a more creative and artistic way, matching the dress code “Fashion Is Art”.
Not only Hollywood celebs but this time Bollywood celebs also dazzle on red carpet. From Gauravi Kumari to Isha Ambani and Karan Johar, everyone came with their best fashion game and bold looks. Their outfits, style and confidence was something people just cant ignore.
Met Gala 2026: Indian Celebs at Met Gala
Not only Hollywood celebs but this time Bollywood celebs also dazzle on red carpet. From Gauravi Kumari to Isha Ambani and Karan Johar, everyone came with their best fashion game and bold looks. Their outfits, style and confidence was something people just cant ignore.
Met Gala 2026: Gauravi Kumari Honours Royal Roots in Vintage Saree at Met Gala
Princess Gauravi Kumari honoured her roots in a vintage chiffon saree once owned by her great grandmother. “This is my great grandmother’s vintage chiffon saree… our home city Jaipur’s colour is pink, so this attire is an ode to our home city.” She completed the look with pearls inspired by Maharani Gayatri Devi.
Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani Turns Saree into Art at Met Gala
Isha Ambani made a strong appearance at the Met Gala 2026. She attended the event in a custom-made saree look by designer Gaurav Gupta which features hand-painted Pichwai-inspired motifs and a sculptural cape which is one of Gupta’s signature elements. The blouse was also embedded with real diamonds which is full of her mother’s jewellery pieces. She also carried a mango sculpture by Subodh Gupta in a crochet bag which became instant eye-catcher.
Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar Debuts as King at Met Gala
Karan Johar made quite a strong impression as he debut in a custom outfit by Manish Malhotra at Met Gala 2026. His outfit took direct inspiration from Raja Ravi Varma which tribute to emotion, culture, and couture.
Met Gala 2026: Manish Malhotra Brings Mumbai Craft at Met Gala
Manish Malhotra made his second appearance at Met Gala 2026 where he rooted for Mumbai artisans. He wore a classic black Indian Bandhgala suit with a heavily embroidered cape carrying the names and signatures of its makers. Her outfit includes names of the workers who have stayed with renowned designer through the years and now have become a family to him.
Met Gala 2026: Natasha Poonawalla in Marc Quinn Sculpture at Met Gala
Natasha Poonawala pairs Marc Quinn sculpture with Dolce & Gabbana couture which brings together art and fashion both.
Met Gala 2026: Ananya Birla Becomes Mask Woman at Met Gala
Ananya Birla, entrepreneur, platinum-selling pop musician, and the eldest daughter of industralist Kumar Mangalam Birla made her Met Gala debut. She wore a custom creation by Robert Wun, paried with a sculptural mask designed by artist Subodh Gupta. The outfit featured black jacket with a dramatic peplum and a voluminous pleated skirt. Her metallic face mask, made using stainless steel became a showstopper.