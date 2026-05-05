Met Gala 2026: From Princess Gauravi Kumari to Isha Ambani, Karan Johar Top Indian Celebs Who Owned the Red Carpet

Met Gala 2026 is full of glam and drama, but this time Indian celebs really grabbed all the attention. The fashion world was all set to celebrate “Costume Art”, the spring exhibiton at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York. This year theme is also “Costume Art”, so everything is all about fashion as art.

Big names like Anna Wintour, Beyone, Nicole Kidman, and Venus William are co-chars of the May 4 Met Gala event. The gala has invited guests to show fashion in a more creative and artistic way, matching the dress code “Fashion Is Art”.

Not only Hollywood celebs but this time Bollywood celebs also dazzle on red carpet. From Gauravi Kumari to Isha Ambani and Karan Johar, everyone came with their best fashion game and bold looks. Their outfits, style and confidence was something people just cant ignore.