New OTT Releases This Week (May 18 to May 24, 2026): 15 New Movies & Shows Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Apple TV+
This week’s OTT lineup brings a big mix of horror, comedy, action, courtroom drama, animated adventures, and reality shows across major streaming platforms. From the return of Jack Ryan and the horror reboot of The Mummy to Netflix’s new reality series Desi Bling and Sonakshi Sinha’s courtroom drama System, viewers have plenty of fresh content to binge-watch this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and Apple TV+.
The Mummy
OTT Release Date: May 19, 2026
Streaming On: Prime Video
Genre: Horror Thriller
The Super Mario Galaxy
OTT Release Date: May 19, 2026
Streaming On: Prime Video
Genre: Animated Adventure Comedy
Untold UK: Liverpool's Miracle of Istanbul
OTT Release Date: May 19, 2026
Streaming On: Netflix
Genre: Sports Documentary
Desi Bling
OTT Release Date: May 20, 2026
Streaming On: Netflix
Genre: Reality Series
Married To The Game Season 2
OTT Release Date: May 20, 2026
Streaming On: Prime Video
Genre: Reality Series
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed
OTT Release Date: May 20, 2026
Streaming On: Apple TV+
Genre: Mystery Thriller
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War
OTT Release Date: May 20, 2026
Streaming On: Prime Video
Genre: Action Thriller
The Boroughs
OTT Release Date: May 21, 2026
Streaming On: Netflix
Genre: Sci-Fi Mystery Series
Ladies First
OTT Release Date: May 22, 2026
Streaming On: Netflix
Genre: Comedy
Mating Season
OTT Release Date: May 22, 2026
Streaming On: Netflix
Genre: Animated Comedy Series
Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel
OTT Release Date: May 22, 2026
Streaming On: ZEE5
Genre: Revenge Drama
SkyMed Season 4
OTT Release Date: May 22, 2026
Streaming On: JioHotstar
Genre: Medical Drama Series
System
OTT Release Date: May 22, 2026
Streaming On: Prime Video
Genre: Courtroom Drama
GOAT
OTT Release Date: May 24, 2026
Streaming On: Netflix
Genre: Animated Sports Comedy
Bad Thoughts Season 2
OTT Release Date: May 24, 2026
Streaming On: Netflix
Genre: Dark Comedy Series