LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • New OTT Releases This Week (May 18 to May 24, 2026): 15 New Movies & Shows Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Apple TV+

New OTT Releases This Week (May 18 to May 24, 2026): 15 New Movies & Shows Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Apple TV+

This week’s OTT lineup brings a big mix of horror, comedy, action, courtroom drama, animated adventures, and reality shows across major streaming platforms. From the return of Jack Ryan and the horror reboot of The Mummy to Netflix’s new reality series Desi Bling and Sonakshi Sinha’s courtroom drama System, viewers have plenty of fresh content to binge-watch this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and Apple TV+.

Published By: Published: May 21, 2026 14:11:26 IST
Follow us on
Google News
The Mummy
1/15
New OTT Releases This Week (May 18 to May 24, 2026): 15 New Movies & Shows Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Apple TV+

The Mummy

OTT Release Date: May 19, 2026
Streaming On: Prime Video
Genre: Horror Thriller

You Might Be Interested In
The Super Mario Galaxy
2/15

The Super Mario Galaxy

OTT Release Date: May 19, 2026
Streaming On: Prime Video
Genre: Animated Adventure Comedy

Untold UK: Liverpool's Miracle of Istanbul
3/15

Untold UK: Liverpool's Miracle of Istanbul

OTT Release Date: May 19, 2026
Streaming On: Netflix
Genre: Sports Documentary

You Might Be Interested In
Desi Bling
4/15

Desi Bling

OTT Release Date: May 20, 2026
Streaming On: Netflix
Genre: Reality Series

Married To The Game Season 2
5/15

Married To The Game Season 2

OTT Release Date: May 20, 2026
Streaming On: Prime Video
Genre: Reality Series

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed
6/15

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed

OTT Release Date: May 20, 2026
Streaming On: Apple TV+
Genre: Mystery Thriller

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War
7/15

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

OTT Release Date: May 20, 2026
Streaming On: Prime Video
Genre: Action Thriller

The Boroughs
8/15

The Boroughs

OTT Release Date: May 21, 2026
Streaming On: Netflix
Genre: Sci-Fi Mystery Series

Ladies First
9/15

Ladies First

OTT Release Date: May 22, 2026
Streaming On: Netflix
Genre: Comedy

Mating Season
10/15

Mating Season

OTT Release Date: May 22, 2026
Streaming On: Netflix
Genre: Animated Comedy Series

Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel
11/15

Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel

OTT Release Date: May 22, 2026
Streaming On: ZEE5
Genre: Revenge Drama

SkyMed Season 4
12/15

SkyMed Season 4

OTT Release Date: May 22, 2026
Streaming On: JioHotstar
Genre: Medical Drama Series

System
13/15

System

OTT Release Date: May 22, 2026
Streaming On: Prime Video
Genre: Courtroom Drama

GOAT
14/15

GOAT

OTT Release Date: May 24, 2026
Streaming On: Netflix
Genre: Animated Sports Comedy

You Might Be Interested In
Bad Thoughts Season 2
15/15

Bad Thoughts Season 2

OTT Release Date: May 24, 2026
Streaming On: Netflix
Genre: Dark Comedy Series

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS