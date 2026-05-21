New OTT Releases This Week (May 18 to May 24, 2026): 15 New Movies & Shows Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Apple TV+

This week’s OTT lineup brings a big mix of horror, comedy, action, courtroom drama, animated adventures, and reality shows across major streaming platforms. From the return of Jack Ryan and the horror reboot of The Mummy to Netflix’s new reality series Desi Bling and Sonakshi Sinha’s courtroom drama System, viewers have plenty of fresh content to binge-watch this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and Apple TV+.