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  • OTT Releases Next Week (April 20–26): From Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 To O’Romeo, Fresh Drama, Thrills And Must-Watch Stories To Stream On Netflix, Prime Video And JioHotstar

OTT Releases Next Week (April 20–26): From Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 To O’Romeo, Fresh Drama, Thrills And Must-Watch Stories To Stream On Netflix, Prime Video And JioHotstar

Get ready for an action-packed week as major streaming platforms roll out high-octane sequels and gripping dramas. The must-see OTT shows include underworld crime stories and science fiction series that bring back nostalgic elements.

Published By: Published: April 17, 2026 11:25:13 IST
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Euphoria Season 3 (JioHotstar)
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Euphoria Season 3

Euphoria Season 3 (JioHotstar)

Rue and her friends face the harsh realities of adulthood in this highly anticipated season featuring a five-year time jump. New episodes drop weekly, bringing intense drama as the cast navigates a world far removed from their high school days.

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Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 (Netflix)
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Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 (Netflix)

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 (Netflix)

This animated anthology series explores untold stories and urban legends from the eerie town of Hawkins during the summer of 1985. Premiering on April 23, it serves as a nostalgic bridge for fans eagerly awaiting the final live-action season of the franchise.

Matka King (Prime Video)
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Matka King

Matka King (Prime Video)

Vijay Varma stars as a cotton trader who builds a massive underground gambling empire in the gritty, vibrant streets of 1960s Mumbai. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the series follows the high-stakes rise and precarious fall of a man who changed the city’s informal economy.

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Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord
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Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord

This animated epic follows the former Sith Lord as he consolidates power within the galactic underworld and builds the Crimson Dawn. Mid-season episodes airing this week showcase Maul’s tactical genius as he maneuvers through dangerous alliances on the planet Janix.

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 (Netflix)

The eccentric lawyers of Patparganj District Court return for more "atrangi" legal battles based on real-life bizarre Indian court cases. Ravi Kishan’s V.D. Tyagi now aims to prove himself in a higher capacity, leading to a satirical mix of courtroom chaos and heartfelt moments.

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O’Romeo (Prime Video)
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o romeo

O’Romeo (Prime Video)

Following its theatrical run, this stylized gangster drama starring Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri makes its wide streaming debut. Set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld, it’s a high-octane reimagining of power and passion inspired by real-life crime chronicles.

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