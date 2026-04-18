‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ Poster Out: Ayushmann Khurrana Romances Sara Ali Khan and Two Actresses; Release Date, Cast, Story Inside

Ayushmann Khurrana has unveiled the first-look poster of his upcoming film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’, introducing a chaotic and comedic world featuring Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh alongside him. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 15, 2026. Khurrana shared the poster on Instagram, offering audiences a glimpse into the film’s quirky narrative and visual tone. Here’s a deep dive into Pati Patni Aur Woh Do poster, release date, cast, story, and more.