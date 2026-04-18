‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ Poster Out: Ayushmann Khurrana Romances Sara Ali Khan and Two Actresses; Release Date, Cast, Story Inside
Ayushmann Khurrana has unveiled the first-look poster of his upcoming film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’, introducing a chaotic and comedic world featuring Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh alongside him. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 15, 2026. Khurrana shared the poster on Instagram, offering audiences a glimpse into the film’s quirky narrative and visual tone. Here’s a deep dive into Pati Patni Aur Woh Do poster, release date, cast, story, and more.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Poster
The first-look poster of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do presents Ayushmann Khurrana in a khaki uniform, visibly flustered as he appears tangled in a golden net or rope.
A large leopard sits calmly beside him, creating a striking contrast with his panicked expression.
Khurrana captioned the Instagram post, "Shikari khud hogaya shikaar! Ab Jaal mein phas gaye humare PRAJAPATI PANDEY. Ho jao #PatiPatniAurWohDo ke liye taiyaar! In cinemas 15th May 2026!"
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Release Date
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is set to release on big screens on 15th May 2026. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar under T-Series and BR Studios.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Story
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan. It follows an “ideal marriage” that takes an unexpected turn. Ayushmann Khurrana is set to bring a romantic comedy that shows the dynamics between a husband, a wife, and an outsider.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Cast
The announcement highlights the ensemble cast featuring Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, positioning Ayushmann's character Prajapati Pandey at the centre of the unfolding chaos and comedic entanglement.