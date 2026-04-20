Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Teaser OUT: Ayushmann Khurrana Caught Between Three Women in Chaotic Comedy Twist; Release Date Announced
The teaser of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ has been unveiled, promising a fresh dose of chaos and comedy as the popular “pativerse” expands with a new twist.
Backed by T-Series and B R Studios, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 15 May 2026. Clocking in at 1 minute and 22 seconds, the teaser revisits the familiar “pati-patni-aur-woh” dynamic but raises the stakes significantly. Here’s a deep dive into Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser, release date, story, cast, and more.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Teaser Out
This time, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do narrative follows Prajapati Pandey, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who finds himself entangled not between two, but three women, portrayed by Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Story
Set against the backdrop of Prayagraj, the teaser opens with a nostalgic nod to the earlier "pati-patni" narrative before spiralling into a full-blown comedy of errors.
As misunderstandings pile up, the situation grows increasingly tangled, amplifying the film's central theme of romantic confusion.
Adding to the mayhem is Vijay Raaz, who appears as a cop interrogating Prajapati Pandey about his complicated relationships, intensifying the comic tension.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Release Date
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is set to release on big screens on 15th May 2026. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar under T-Series and BR Studios.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Cast
The announcement highlights the ensemble cast featuring Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, positioning Ayushmann's character Prajapati Pandey at the centre of the unfolding chaos and comedic entanglement.