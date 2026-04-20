Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Teaser OUT: Ayushmann Khurrana Caught Between Three Women in Chaotic Comedy Twist; Release Date Announced

The teaser of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ has been unveiled, promising a fresh dose of chaos and comedy as the popular “pativerse” expands with a new twist.

Backed by T-Series and B R Studios, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 15 May 2026. Clocking in at 1 minute and 22 seconds, the teaser revisits the familiar “pati-patni-aur-woh” dynamic but raises the stakes significantly. Here’s a deep dive into Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser, release date, story, cast, and more.