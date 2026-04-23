Shruti Haasan Bold Photoshoot: Top 7 Hot Looks That Broke The Internet | See Pics Inside
Shruti Haasan has carved a unique fashion world, effortlessly blending her “Goth-glam” sensibilities with high-fashion elegance. Known for her love of all-black ensembles, dramatic silhouettes, and a rebellious rockstar edge, she consistently pushes the boundaries of conventional celebrity style. From stunning red-carpet appearances to viral social media shoots, her experimental looks never fail to capture the internet’s attention. Here’s a look at some of Shruti Haasan’s most bold and breathtaking fashion moments that have redefined modern glamour.
Shruti Haasan in Black Corset
Shruti Haasan turns up the heat in a bold photoshoot featuring a black corset top with thin strips. She paired it with black shorts and laced socks.
Shruti Haasan in Hot Red
Shruti Haasan looks glamorous in a hot red body-hugging deep V-neck dress. With the bold dress color, she opts for a minimal makeup look.
Shruti Haasan in Blue Cuts Corset
Shruti Haasan looks screaming hot in a dark blue sweetheart neck body suit. Her outfit features thin strips and cuts in the sides, perfectly complementing her curves.
Shruti Haasan in Velvet Blouse
Shruti Haasan looks beautiful and elegant in one of her song photoshoots. Her ensemble includes a blue velvet blouse with a sweetheart neck and netted semi-sleeves. She paired it with a contrasting baby pink bloomer.
Shruti Haasan in Deep Neck Orange Top
Shruti Haasan opts for a bold, glamorous avatar for this photoshoot. Her outfit includes a dark orange deep-neck top with a cross cut on the waistline.
Cat like pose
Shruti is sitting like a cat in her normal outfit. She's wearing basic yet increasing room temperature with her poses. Her wavy hair and big heels look stunning.
Black dress
Shruti is wearing a sheer black dress in dhoti style. Her matching nails complement the outfit beautifully. Her silver jewelry and bold makeup look amazing. She looks like a dominating beauty.