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  • Shruti Haasan Bold Photoshoot: Top 7 Hot Looks That Broke The Internet | See Pics Inside

Shruti Haasan Bold Photoshoot: Top 7 Hot Looks That Broke The Internet | See Pics Inside

Shruti Haasan has carved a unique fashion world, effortlessly blending her “Goth-glam” sensibilities with high-fashion elegance. Known for her love of all-black ensembles, dramatic silhouettes, and a rebellious rockstar edge, she consistently pushes the boundaries of conventional celebrity style. From stunning red-carpet appearances to viral social media shoots, her experimental looks never fail to capture the internet’s attention. Here’s a look at some of Shruti Haasan’s most bold and breathtaking fashion moments that have redefined modern glamour.

Published By: Published: April 23, 2026 15:13:37 IST
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Shruti Haasan in Black Corset
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Shruti Haasan Bold Photoshoot: Top 7 Hot Looks That Broke The Internet | See Pics Inside

Shruti Haasan in Black Corset

Shruti Haasan turns up the heat in a bold photoshoot featuring a black corset top with thin strips. She paired it with black shorts and laced socks.

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Shruti Haasan in Hot Red
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Shruti Haasan in Hot Red

Shruti Haasan looks glamorous in a hot red body-hugging deep V-neck dress. With the bold dress color, she opts for a minimal makeup look.

Shruti Haasan in Blue Cuts Corset
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Shruti Haasan in Blue Cuts Corset

Shruti Haasan looks screaming hot in a dark blue sweetheart neck body suit. Her outfit features thin strips and cuts in the sides, perfectly complementing her curves.

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Shruti Haasan in Velvet Blouse
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Shruti Haasan in Velvet Blouse

Shruti Haasan looks beautiful and elegant in one of her song photoshoots. Her ensemble includes a blue velvet blouse with a sweetheart neck and netted semi-sleeves. She paired it with a contrasting baby pink bloomer.

Shruti Haasan in Deep Neck Orange Top
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Shruti Haasan in Deep Neck Orange Top

Shruti Haasan opts for a bold, glamorous avatar for this photoshoot. Her outfit includes a dark orange deep-neck top with a cross cut on the waistline.

Cat like pose
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Cat like pose

Shruti is sitting like a cat in her normal outfit. She's wearing basic yet increasing room temperature with her poses. Her wavy hair and big heels look stunning.

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Black dress
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Black dress

Shruti is wearing a sheer black dress in dhoti style. Her matching nails complement the outfit beautifully. Her silver jewelry and bold makeup look amazing. She looks like a dominating beauty.

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