LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man Crime news india bhondu baba pune JAC latest india news Bareilly shocking news Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Diesel price Rape hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man Crime news india bhondu baba pune JAC latest india news Bareilly shocking news Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Diesel price Rape hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man Crime news india bhondu baba pune JAC latest india news Bareilly shocking news Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Diesel price Rape hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man Crime news india bhondu baba pune JAC latest india news Bareilly shocking news Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Diesel price Rape
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man Crime news india bhondu baba pune JAC latest india news Bareilly shocking news Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Diesel price Rape hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man Crime news india bhondu baba pune JAC latest india news Bareilly shocking news Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Diesel price Rape hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man Crime news india bhondu baba pune JAC latest india news Bareilly shocking news Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Diesel price Rape hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man Crime news india bhondu baba pune JAC latest india news Bareilly shocking news Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Diesel price Rape
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Poco Launches C81 Series With Large Displays, Massive Battery, And Wet Touch Technology 2.0 At Just Rs…

Poco Launches C81 Series With Large Displays, Massive Battery, And Wet Touch Technology 2.0 At Just Rs…

Poco launched the C81 series in India with budget-friendly phones featuring large displays, long battery life, and essential performance, starting at Rs 9,999.

Poco C81 lineup launched in India
Poco C81 lineup launched in India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 23, 2026 17:16:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Poco Launches C81 Series With Large Displays, Massive Battery, And Wet Touch Technology 2.0 At Just Rs…

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand Poco is expanding its portfolio in India, the company has launched the Poco C81 series in India. The lineup consists of two handsets, Poco C81 and Poco C81x, focusing on large display, stable performance, and long battery life. Both the devices are positioned for everyday users, offering core features such as high refresh rate displays, extended software support, and essential connectivity options at an entry-level price point.

Poco C81 Lineup Battery

This is where things get really interesting. The C81 houses a 6,300mAh battery, while the C81X has a slightly smaller 5,200mAh unit inside. Both support 15W charging and even include reverse wired charging, allowing them to power smaller devices when needed. That reverse charging feature at this price point is genuinely impressive. 
 
Poco says the battery can hold up to 80 percent of its capacity after 1,000 charging cycles. There is also a cold endurance mode that is meant to keep the phone running smoothly in low temperature conditions. So whether you are in the hills or just living through a rough winter, the phone is built to keep going. 
 
The C81 series promises up to two days of usage on a single charge, supported by large battery capacities and power-efficient hardware. Two full days without hunting for a charger, that is a big deal for most budget phone users.

Poco C81 Series Display and Design

The Poco C81 features a 6.9-inch 1600 x 720 pixels HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, flicker-free, and circadian-friendly display. The peak brightness goes up to 800 nits on the C81, while the C81X tops out at 650 nits. 
 
The device also comes with Wet Touch Technology 2.0, designed to maintain touch responsiveness when fingers are damp, oily, or soapy. That is a thoughtful feature for daily real-world use. The phones come in Ice Blue, Elite Black, and Sunset Gold colours, with Sunset Gold being exclusive to the C81X.

You Might Be Interested In

Poco C81 Lineup Performance and Software

Both smartphones are powered by the Octa-Core UNISOC T7250 processor with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 4GB of additional virtual RAM, along with 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage expandable up to 2TB via microSD. 
 
The Poco C81 runs on Android 16 with HyperOS 3 and promises up to four years of OS updates and six years of security patches. The C81X, however, runs Android 15 with HyperOS 2. The C81 also includes Google Gemini, Circle to Search, Xiaomi HyperIsland for multitasking, and Xiaomi Interconnectivity for integration with other Xiaomi ecosystem devices.

Poco C81 Lineup Camera Setup

The imaging system on the Poco C81 series consists of a 13MP primary rear camera with HDR+ and Night Mode support, paired with an 8MP front camera equipped with beauty filters and Night Mode. Nothing groundbreaking, but decent enough for everyday social media and video calls. 

Poco C81 series price  

The POCO C81x is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB + 64GB variant, while the POCO C81 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model.

The devices will be available via Flipkart starting April 27, 2026.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Filp 8 To Debut Soon: Upgraded Display, Premium Chipset, And Flagship Cameras, Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: pocopoco c81poco c81x

RELATED News

Meet Daniel Shapero: New CEO Of LinkedIn As Ryan Roslansky Steps Down—Second Major Leadership Shift In A Week After Apple

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Filp 8 To Debut Soon: Upgraded Display, Premium Chipset, And Flagship Cameras, Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price

BMW Introduces New 7 Series: New Digital Interface, Screen-Heavy Cabin, And Enhanced Electric Range—Check All Details Inside

BMW F 450 GS Debuts In India: 420cc Twin Engine, Off-Road Capability, And Premium Features—Check Price And All Specs

iPhone 18 Faces Memory Crisis: Display, Chipset And Peak Brightness Set To Be Downgraded—Check Pricing And Launch Timeline

LATEST NEWS

Corium Italia Debuts in Agra at Vilasa Design with Exclusive Showcase of Italian Craftsmanship

Who Is Anne Hathaway? All About The Devil Wears Prada 2 Actress’ Career, Education, Movies And Net Worth

Watch: Dramatic Video Shows How Iranian Forces Chased, Boarded And Captured India-Bound Ship In Strait Of Hormuz

UP Board 12th Toppers 2026: Shikha Verma Tops With 97.60%, Check Full Merit List, Marks Trend, Rewards & Direct Result Link

France Bank Holidays and Events in May 2026: Check Full List of Upcoming Holidays

Traffic Cop Goes Viral With ‘Hulku Re’ Trend, Uses AI-Style Narration To Explain Traffic Rules And Promote Safer, Responsible Riding Among Commuters | WATCH

‘If Didi Had Given The Money, This Would Not Have Happened’: Murder, Rape Accused Of IRS Officer’s Daughter Reveals Shocking Details A Day After Arrest

Horoscope Tomorrow 24 April 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Wheat And Rice Prices To Rise In Pakistan As Inflation Stays In Double Digits—Check Key Factors Driving Economic Strain

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Reveal Why They Call Their 2024 Marriage ‘Like a Situationship’, Emphasise Independence, Equality and Transparency in Relationship

Poco Launches C81 Series With Large Displays, Massive Battery, And Wet Touch Technology 2.0 At Just Rs…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Poco Launches C81 Series With Large Displays, Massive Battery, And Wet Touch Technology 2.0 At Just Rs…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Poco Launches C81 Series With Large Displays, Massive Battery, And Wet Touch Technology 2.0 At Just Rs…
Poco Launches C81 Series With Large Displays, Massive Battery, And Wet Touch Technology 2.0 At Just Rs…
Poco Launches C81 Series With Large Displays, Massive Battery, And Wet Touch Technology 2.0 At Just Rs…
Poco Launches C81 Series With Large Displays, Massive Battery, And Wet Touch Technology 2.0 At Just Rs…

QUICK LINKS