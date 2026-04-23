Poco Launches C81 Series With Large Displays, Massive Battery, And Wet Touch Technology 2.0 At Just Rs…

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand Poco is expanding its portfolio in India, the company has launched the Poco C81 series in India. The lineup consists of two handsets, Poco C81 and Poco C81x, focusing on large display, stable performance, and long battery life. Both the devices are positioned for everyday users, offering core features such as high refresh rate displays, extended software support, and essential connectivity options at an entry-level price point.



Poco C81 Lineup Battery



This is where things get really interesting. The C81 houses a 6,300mAh battery, while the C81X has a slightly smaller 5,200mAh unit inside. Both support 15W charging and even include reverse wired charging, allowing them to power smaller devices when needed. That reverse charging feature at this price point is genuinely impressive.



Poco says the battery can hold up to 80 percent of its capacity after 1,000 charging cycles. There is also a cold endurance mode that is meant to keep the phone running smoothly in low temperature conditions. So whether you are in the hills or just living through a rough winter, the phone is built to keep going.



The C81 series promises up to two days of usage on a single charge, supported by large battery capacities and power-efficient hardware. Two full days without hunting for a charger, that is a big deal for most budget phone users.



Poco C81 Series Display and Design



The Poco C81 features a 6.9-inch 1600 x 720 pixels HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, flicker-free, and circadian-friendly display. The peak brightness goes up to 800 nits on the C81, while the C81X tops out at 650 nits.



The device also comes with Wet Touch Technology 2.0, designed to maintain touch responsiveness when fingers are damp, oily, or soapy. That is a thoughtful feature for daily real-world use. The phones come in Ice Blue, Elite Black, and Sunset Gold colours, with Sunset Gold being exclusive to the C81X.



Poco C81 Lineup Performance and Software



Both smartphones are powered by the Octa-Core UNISOC T7250 processor with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 4GB of additional virtual RAM, along with 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage expandable up to 2TB via microSD.



The Poco C81 runs on Android 16 with HyperOS 3 and promises up to four years of OS updates and six years of security patches. The C81X, however, runs Android 15 with HyperOS 2. The C81 also includes Google Gemini, Circle to Search, Xiaomi HyperIsland for multitasking, and Xiaomi Interconnectivity for integration with other Xiaomi ecosystem devices.



Poco C81 Lineup Camera Setup



The imaging system on the Poco C81 series consists of a 13MP primary rear camera with HDR+ and Night Mode support, paired with an 8MP front camera equipped with beauty filters and Night Mode. Nothing groundbreaking, but decent enough for everyday social media and video calls.

Poco C81 series price



The POCO C81x is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB + 64GB variant, while the POCO C81 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model.

The devices will be available via Flipkart starting April 27, 2026.

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