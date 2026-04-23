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Home > Sports News > Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch KBFC vs OFC Live Match?

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch KBFC vs OFC Live Match?

Kerala Blasters host Odisha FC in ISL 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. Check KBFC vs OFC live streaming, telecast on Sony Sports Network, Fancode app, match time 7:30 PM, as both teams aim to climb ISL points table.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming. Image Credit X
Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming. Image Credit X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 23, 2026 17:15:34 IST

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Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch KBFC vs OFC Live Match?

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Kerala Blasters, who finds themelsves in a run of positive results, are hosting Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. The Blasters, despite enduring a tough start to the season, find themselves having won two of their last three games, with the third match being drawn. Meanwhile, Odisha FC is placed 13th on the ISL points table with six points in seven games. KBFC will be playing their 11th game while no other team has even 10 games so far. A win tonight for the hosts would see them make it to ninth place. The visitors, on the other hand, could move to ninth place in spite of playing only seven games so far in the season.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Streaming ISL 2026 

When will the Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match take place?

The Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match is going to take place on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

When will the Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match start?

The Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Thursday, 23rd April.

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Where will the Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match be played?

The Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Where to watch the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United ISL 2026 match in India?

The Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United ISL 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app. 

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Predicted Lineups

Kerala Blasters Predicted Lineup: Arsh Anwer Shaikh (GK); Muhammed Saheef AP, Ruivah Hormipam, Fallou Ndiaye, Bikash Yumnam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Freddy Lallawmawma, Vibin Mohanan, Kévin Yoke, Karim Benarif, Francisco Feuillassier

Odisha FC Predicted Lineup: A Singh (GK); Carlos Delgado, Thoiba Singh, Subham Bhattacharya; Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, K Lalrinfela, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Puitea; Suhair VP, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Rahim Ali

Kerala Blasters Last Five Results

Date

Competition

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score

April 18, 2026

ISL

Jamshedpur FC

Home

Win

2–0

April 15, 2026

ISL

NorthEast United

Home

Draw

1–1

April 11, 2026

ISL

Bengaluru FC

Away

Win

2–1

April 5, 2026

ISL

SC Delhi

Away

Loss

0–2

March 21, 2026

ISL

Punjab FC

Home

Loss

1–3

 

Odisha FC Last Five Results

 

Date

Competition

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score

April 17, 2026

ISL

Mohammedan SC

Home

Draw

1–1

April 10, 2026

ISL

FC Goa

Away

Loss

1–3

April 5, 2026

ISL

Mumbai City FC

Away

Loss

0–1

March 20, 2026

ISL

NorthEast United

Away

Win

4–1

March 13, 2026

ISL

Sporting Club Delhi

Away

Loss

0–2

Also Read: Simon Doull Names Best IPL Finisher — Ignores IPL 2026 Stars MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya

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Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch KBFC vs OFC Live Match?

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Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch KBFC vs OFC Live Match?
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch KBFC vs OFC Live Match?
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch KBFC vs OFC Live Match?
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch KBFC vs OFC Live Match?

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