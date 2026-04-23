Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch KBFC vs OFC Live Match?

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Kerala Blasters, who finds themelsves in a run of positive results, are hosting Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. The Blasters, despite enduring a tough start to the season, find themselves having won two of their last three games, with the third match being drawn. Meanwhile, Odisha FC is placed 13th on the ISL points table with six points in seven games. KBFC will be playing their 11th game while no other team has even 10 games so far. A win tonight for the hosts would see them make it to ninth place. The visitors, on the other hand, could move to ninth place in spite of playing only seven games so far in the season.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Streaming ISL 2026

When will the Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match take place?

The Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match is going to take place on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

When will the Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match start?

The Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Thursday, 23rd April.

Where will the Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match be played?

The Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Where to watch the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United ISL 2026 match in India?

The Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United ISL 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Predicted Lineups

Kerala Blasters Predicted Lineup: Arsh Anwer Shaikh (GK); Muhammed Saheef AP, Ruivah Hormipam, Fallou Ndiaye, Bikash Yumnam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Freddy Lallawmawma, Vibin Mohanan, Kévin Yoke, Karim Benarif, Francisco Feuillassier

Odisha FC Predicted Lineup: A Singh (GK); Carlos Delgado, Thoiba Singh, Subham Bhattacharya; Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, K Lalrinfela, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Puitea; Suhair VP, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Rahim Ali

Kerala Blasters Last Five Results

Date Competition Opponent Venue Result Score April 18, 2026 ISL Jamshedpur FC Home Win 2–0 April 15, 2026 ISL NorthEast United Home Draw 1–1 April 11, 2026 ISL Bengaluru FC Away Win 2–1 April 5, 2026 ISL SC Delhi Away Loss 0–2 March 21, 2026 ISL Punjab FC Home Loss 1–3

Odisha FC Last Five Results

Date Competition Opponent Venue Result Score April 17, 2026 ISL Mohammedan SC Home Draw 1–1 April 10, 2026 ISL FC Goa Away Loss 1–3 April 5, 2026 ISL Mumbai City FC Away Loss 0–1 March 20, 2026 ISL NorthEast United Away Win 4–1 March 13, 2026 ISL Sporting Club Delhi Away Loss 0–2

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