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  • The Family Man Season 4 OTT Release: When and where to watch Manoj Bajpayee’s hit spy thriller

The Family Man Season 4 OTT Release: When and where to watch Manoj Bajpayee’s hit spy thriller

Fans are already looking forward to the fourth season of The Family Man, which is one of the most anticipated OTT releases. They can’t wait to see what happens after the intense Season 3 cliffhanger. Bajpayee confirmed that the next chapter for his project is currently in development, which raised audience expectations for another exciting combination of spy thriller elements, combat sequences, and emotional storytelling.

Published By: Published: April 28, 2026 11:34:24 IST
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Release Date
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The Family Man Season 4 OTT Release: When and where to watch Manoj Bajpayee's hit spy thriller

Release Date

The creators of the show have not presented an official date for Season 4 at this time. The upcoming season will most likely premiere between late 2026 and early 2027 because of the show's extensive production requirements.

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Where to Watch
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Where to Watch

The Family Man Season 4 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. All previous seasons are also available on the same platform.

Cast: Who Will Return
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Cast: Who Will Return

Manoj Bajpayee will return as Srikant Tiwari to lead the show for its upcoming season. The returning cast is expected to include Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The introduction of new characters and antagonists will help to create additional plot developments while increasing the story's tension.

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Plot: What to Expect
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Plot: What to Expect

Season 4 will continue from the unresolved cliffhanger of Season 3. The upcoming storyline will present national security threats new to the audience together with conspiracies that will be developed throughout the story and action sequences which will deliver intense battle scenes. The series will showcase Srikant's professional challenges while he tries to balance his family obligations with his hazardous work in intelligence operations.

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