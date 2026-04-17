Virat Kohli’s ‘Like’ On LizLaz Post Goes Viral On Social Media: Check Hot Pictures Of German-South African Travel Vlogger And Singer
Lizlaz is a German-South African travel vlogger and singer, who has recently been in the limelight after Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli allegedly liked one of her Instagram posts that have left people with countless questions online. The sudden social media interaction became a viral phenomenon as fans wanted to discover more information about the woman who used the Instagram handle. Previously, Virat Kohli accidentally liked an Instagram post of actress Avneet Kaur from a fan page, causing social media speculation.
Who Is LizLaz?
Lizlaz is a German-South African travel vlogger and singer, who has recently been in the limelight after Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli allegedly liked one of her Instagram posts.
Where Is LizLaz From?
Lizlaz is a German-South African travel vlogger and singer.
Is LizLaz RCB Fan?
There are no verified reports, but LizLaz uploaded a video of singing wearing RCB's jersey.
How Many Followers Does LizLaz Have?
LizLaz has got a total of 431K followers on Instagram.
Social Media Reaction
As soon as the post went viral, social media reacted like 'Anushka Bhabi khush nahi hogi', 'Akaay beta masti nahi' and 'Algorithm ki galti hain iss bar bhi'.