Virat Kohli’s ‘Like’ On LizLaz Post Goes Viral On Social Media: Check Hot Pictures Of German-South African Travel Vlogger And Singer

Lizlaz is a German-South African travel vlogger and singer, who has recently been in the limelight after Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli allegedly liked one of her Instagram posts that have left people with countless questions online. The sudden social media interaction became a viral phenomenon as fans wanted to discover more information about the woman who used the Instagram handle. Previously, Virat Kohli accidentally liked an Instagram post of actress Avneet Kaur from a fan page, causing social media speculation.