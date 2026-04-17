LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Virat Kohli’s ‘Like’ On LizLaz Post Goes Viral On Social Media: Check Hot Pictures Of German-South African Travel Vlogger And Singer

Virat Kohli’s ‘Like’ On LizLaz Post Goes Viral On Social Media: Check Hot Pictures Of German-South African Travel Vlogger And Singer

Lizlaz is a German-South African travel vlogger and singer, who has recently been in the limelight after Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli allegedly liked one of her Instagram posts that have left people with countless questions online. The sudden social media interaction became a viral phenomenon as fans wanted to discover more information about the woman who used the Instagram handle. Previously, Virat Kohli accidentally liked an Instagram post of actress Avneet Kaur from a fan page, causing social media speculation. 

Published By: Published: April 17, 2026 12:02:16 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who Is LizLaz?
1/5
(Image Credit: LizLaz via Instagram)

Who Is LizLaz?

Lizlaz is a German-South African travel vlogger and singer, who has recently been in the limelight after Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli allegedly liked one of her Instagram posts.

You Might Be Interested In
Where Is LizLaz From?
2/5
(Image Credit: LizLaz via Instagram)

Where Is LizLaz From?

Lizlaz is a German-South African travel vlogger and singer.

Is LizLaz RCB Fan?
3/5
(Image Credit: LizLaz via Instagram)

Is LizLaz RCB Fan?

There are no verified reports, but LizLaz uploaded a video of singing wearing RCB's jersey.

You Might Be Interested In
How Many Followers Does LizLaz Have?
4/5
(Image Credit: LizLaz via Instagram)

How Many Followers Does LizLaz Have?

LizLaz has got a total of 431K followers on Instagram.

You Might Be Interested In
Social Media Reaction
5/5
(Image Credit: LizLaz via Instagram)

Social Media Reaction

As soon as the post went viral, social media reacted like 'Anushka Bhabi khush nahi hogi', 'Akaay beta masti nahi' and 'Algorithm ki galti hain iss bar bhi'.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS