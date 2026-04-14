Who Is Aarav Kumar? Akshay Kumar’s Son’s Net Worth, Education, Career Plans and Private Life Details
Aarav Bhatia, son of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, is gaining attention for his simple and grounded lifestyle despite coming from a billionaire Bollywood family. Living independently in London, he avoids luxury, prefers thrift shopping, and focuses on fashion design while staying away from the film industry.
Who Is Aarav Kumar?
Aarav Kumar, born on Septr 15, 2002, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, is the son of renowned Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and actrauthor Twinkle Khanna.
Net Worth
As of 2026, Aarav Kumar (Aarav Bhatia) does not have a publicly known or independent net worth, as he is not part of the film industry or any full-time professional career yet. He is currently focused on fashion design and lives independently in London, following a minimalist lifestyle.
Moved Abroad at 15, Living Independently
Aarav left India at the age of 15 to continue his education abroad. After studying at Ecole Mondiale World School, he attended United World College in Singapore and later moved to London. Living independently, he manages his daily life without relying on luxury or household help.
Cooks, Cleans and Does His Own Chores
According to Akshay Kumar, Aarav handles all his daily chores himself. From cooking his own meals to washing clothes and utensils, he follows a disciplined and self-reliant lifestyle, showing strong personal values and independence.
Career Plans
Aarav Kumar has not entered the film industry and has shown no interest in acting so far. Instead, he is focused on building a career in fashion design while living independently in London. From a young age, Aarav has been inclined toward creative and disciplined pursuits. He began martial arts training at the age of 4 and has earned black belts in Okinawa, Kudo, and Goju Ryu Karate, along with winning a gold medal at the National Judo Championship.