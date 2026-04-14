Who Is Aarav Kumar? Akshay Kumar’s Son’s Net Worth, Education, Career Plans and Private Life Details

Career Plans

Aarav Kumar has not entered the film industry and has shown no interest in acting so far. Instead, he is focused on building a career in fashion design while living independently in London. From a young age, Aarav has been inclined toward creative and disciplined pursuits. He began martial arts training at the age of 4 and has earned black belts in Okinawa, Kudo, and Goju Ryu Karate, along with winning a gold medal at the National Judo Championship.