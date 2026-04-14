LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 Cricket china chennai super kings donald trump Delhi Dehradun corridor Ambedkar Jayanti stock market holiday Iran news monsoon labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 Cricket china chennai super kings donald trump Delhi Dehradun corridor Ambedkar Jayanti stock market holiday Iran news monsoon labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 Cricket china chennai super kings donald trump Delhi Dehradun corridor Ambedkar Jayanti stock market holiday Iran news monsoon labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 Cricket china chennai super kings donald trump Delhi Dehradun corridor Ambedkar Jayanti stock market holiday Iran news monsoon
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 Cricket china chennai super kings donald trump Delhi Dehradun corridor Ambedkar Jayanti stock market holiday Iran news monsoon labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 Cricket china chennai super kings donald trump Delhi Dehradun corridor Ambedkar Jayanti stock market holiday Iran news monsoon labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 Cricket china chennai super kings donald trump Delhi Dehradun corridor Ambedkar Jayanti stock market holiday Iran news monsoon labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 Cricket china chennai super kings donald trump Delhi Dehradun corridor Ambedkar Jayanti stock market holiday Iran news monsoon
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Who Is Aarav Kumar? Akshay Kumar’s Son’s Net Worth, Education, Career Plans and Private Life Details

Who Is Aarav Kumar? Akshay Kumar’s Son’s Net Worth, Education, Career Plans and Private Life Details

Aarav Bhatia, son of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, is gaining attention for his simple and grounded lifestyle despite coming from a billionaire Bollywood family. Living independently in London, he avoids luxury, prefers thrift shopping, and focuses on fashion design while staying away from the film industry.

Published By: Published: April 14, 2026 11:56:35 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who Is Aarav Kumar?
1/5
Who Is Aarav Kumar? Akshay Kumar’s Son’s Net Worth, Education, Career Plans and Private Life Details

Who Is Aarav Kumar?

Aarav Kumar, born on Septr 15, 2002, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, is the son of renowned Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and actrauthor Twinkle Khanna.

You Might Be Interested In
Net Worth
2/5

Net Worth

As of 2026, Aarav Kumar (Aarav Bhatia) does not have a publicly known or independent net worth, as he is not part of the film industry or any full-time professional career yet. He is currently focused on fashion design and lives independently in London, following a minimalist lifestyle.

Moved Abroad at 15, Living Independently
3/5

Moved Abroad at 15, Living Independently

Aarav left India at the age of 15 to continue his education abroad. After studying at Ecole Mondiale World School, he attended United World College in Singapore and later moved to London. Living independently, he manages his daily life without relying on luxury or household help.

You Might Be Interested In
Cooks, Cleans and Does His Own Chores
4/5

Cooks, Cleans and Does His Own Chores

According to Akshay Kumar, Aarav handles all his daily chores himself. From cooking his own meals to washing clothes and utensils, he follows a disciplined and self-reliant lifestyle, showing strong personal values and independence.

You Might Be Interested In
Career Plans
5/5

Career Plans

Aarav Kumar has not entered the film industry and has shown no interest in acting so far. Instead, he is focused on building a career in fashion design while living independently in London. From a young age, Aarav has been inclined toward creative and disciplined pursuits. He began martial arts training at the age of 4 and has earned black belts in Okinawa, Kudo, and Goju Ryu Karate, along with winning a gold medal at the National Judo Championship.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS