You Won’t Believe These 6 Bollywood Songs Were Banned, Now Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar’ Joins Them
The Nora Fatehi controversy over the “Sarke Chunar” track has reignited fierce debates on censorship. As the “explicit” song faces a digital ban, let’s revisit six Bollywood tracks that sparked similar rows.
Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai (Khalnayak, 1993)
Perhaps the most famous "row" in Bollywood history. Despite being a massive hit, the suggestive lyrics asking what lies beneath the blouse led to protests and debates in Parliament. Ironically, the song's "vulgar" reputation helped make it a cult classic.
Sarkai Liyo Khatiya (Raja Babu, 1994)
This 90s track featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor was slammed for its highly suggestive choreography and lyrics about "shifting the cot." Critics at the time called it the pinnacle of double-meaning lyrics in mainstream cinema.
Bhaag D.K. Bose (Delhi Belly, 2011)
When this song released, it caused a national stir. The clever (and controversial) wordplay on the name "D.K. Bose" became a loophole for a popular Hindi expletive. Despite the backlash from conservative groups, it became an anthem for the youth.
Dreamum Wakeupum (Aiyyaa, 2012)
This song was a direct parody of south Indian "item numbers," but its ultra-suggestive lyrics—mixing English and Tamil-sounding gibberish with heavy breathing—left many listeners red-faced. It remains one of the boldest experimental tracks in Rani Mukerji’s career.
I Am A Hunter (Gangs of Wasseypur, 2012)
Set in a gritty, realistic world, this song didn't hide behind metaphors. With lyrics like "I am a hunter and she want to see my gun," it was unapologetically bold. While it fit the film's tone, it sparked debate over the "normalization" of vulgarity in indie-turned-mainstream cinema.
Candy Shop (Single, 2025)
A more recent entry (December 2025), Neha Kakkar’s Candy Shop faced a "cringe-row" similar to Nora's. Social media users and critics attacked the song for its sexually suggestive lyrics and music video, leading to a massive trolling campaign that lasted weeks.