You Won’t Believe These 6 Bollywood Songs Were Banned, Now Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar’ Joins Them

I Am A Hunter (Gangs of Wasseypur, 2012)

I Am A Hunter (Gangs of Wasseypur, 2012)

Set in a gritty, realistic world, this song didn't hide behind metaphors. With lyrics like "I am a hunter and she want to see my gun," it was unapologetically bold. While it fit the film's tone, it sparked debate over the "normalization" of vulgarity in indie-turned-mainstream cinema.