LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
FIH Eid 2026 donald trump DownDetector Israel news hardik pandya china Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar DHS FIH Eid 2026 donald trump DownDetector Israel news hardik pandya china Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar DHS FIH Eid 2026 donald trump DownDetector Israel news hardik pandya china Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar DHS FIH Eid 2026 donald trump DownDetector Israel news hardik pandya china Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar DHS
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
FIH Eid 2026 donald trump DownDetector Israel news hardik pandya china Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar DHS FIH Eid 2026 donald trump DownDetector Israel news hardik pandya china Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar DHS FIH Eid 2026 donald trump DownDetector Israel news hardik pandya china Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar DHS FIH Eid 2026 donald trump DownDetector Israel news hardik pandya china Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar DHS
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • You Won’t Believe These 6 Bollywood Songs Were Banned, Now Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar’ Joins Them

You Won’t Believe These 6 Bollywood Songs Were Banned, Now Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar’ Joins Them

The Nora Fatehi controversy over the “Sarke Chunar” track has reignited fierce debates on censorship. As the “explicit” song faces a digital ban, let’s revisit six Bollywood tracks that sparked similar rows.

Published By: Published: March 19, 2026 03:46:34 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai (Khalnayak, 1993)
1/6
Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai (Khalnayak, 1993)

Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai (Khalnayak, 1993)

Perhaps the most famous "row" in Bollywood history. Despite being a massive hit, the suggestive lyrics asking what lies beneath the blouse led to protests and debates in Parliament. Ironically, the song's "vulgar" reputation helped make it a cult classic.

You Might Be Interested In
Sarkai Liyo Khatiya (Raja Babu, 1994)
2/6
Sarkai Liyo Khatiya (Raja Babu, 1994)

Sarkai Liyo Khatiya (Raja Babu, 1994)

This 90s track featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor was slammed for its highly suggestive choreography and lyrics about "shifting the cot." Critics at the time called it the pinnacle of double-meaning lyrics in mainstream cinema.

Bhaag D.K. Bose (Delhi Belly, 2011)
3/6
Bhaag D.K. Bose (Delhi Belly, 2011)

Bhaag D.K. Bose (Delhi Belly, 2011)

When this song released, it caused a national stir. The clever (and controversial) wordplay on the name "D.K. Bose" became a loophole for a popular Hindi expletive. Despite the backlash from conservative groups, it became an anthem for the youth.

You Might Be Interested In
Dreamum Wakeupum (Aiyyaa, 2012)
4/6
Dreamum Wakeupum (Aiyyaa, 2012)

Dreamum Wakeupum (Aiyyaa, 2012)

This song was a direct parody of south Indian "item numbers," but its ultra-suggestive lyrics—mixing English and Tamil-sounding gibberish with heavy breathing—left many listeners red-faced. It remains one of the boldest experimental tracks in Rani Mukerji’s career.

I Am A Hunter (Gangs of Wasseypur, 2012)
5/6
I Am A Hunter (Gangs of Wasseypur, 2012)

I Am A Hunter (Gangs of Wasseypur, 2012)

Set in a gritty, realistic world, this song didn't hide behind metaphors. With lyrics like "I am a hunter and she want to see my gun," it was unapologetically bold. While it fit the film's tone, it sparked debate over the "normalization" of vulgarity in indie-turned-mainstream cinema.

You Might Be Interested In
Candy Shop (Single, 2025)
6/6
Candy Shop (Single, 2025)

Candy Shop (Single, 2025)

A more recent entry (December 2025), Neha Kakkar’s Candy Shop faced a "cringe-row" similar to Nora's. Social media users and critics attacked the song for its sexually suggestive lyrics and music video, leading to a massive trolling campaign that lasted weeks.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS