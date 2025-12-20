Epstein Files Shocker: Disgraced Sex Offender Seen With Underage Girls In New Pics
The US Department of Justice on Friday made public the first set of long-anticipated documents connected to its investigations into the criminal activities of disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The newly released 300,000 pages of documents feature him with some young girls.
Jeffrey Epstein- New Pics
In new images, Jeffrey Epstein can be seen with underage girls in the long-awaited documents related ot its investigation of US Justice Department.
Many Celebrities Featured in Epstein File
A number of famous faces are revealed, including former US President Bill Clinton, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and musicians Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson.
254 Massueses
At least seven pages listing the names of 254 massueses were blacked out, while another file contained dozens of censored images showing naked or scantily-dressed figures.
Epstein Files Transparency Act
After months of pressure on US President Donald Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law on November 19, which was overwhelmingly approved by Congress.
Epstein Files Feature Bill Clinton, Prince Andre
Some of the pictures in Epstein files feature former US President Bill Clinton in a swimming pool, former Prince Andrew lying over people.
