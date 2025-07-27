Excited For War 2? Check Out These Top Bollywood Spy Movies
In the electrifying world of Bollywood spy thrillers, War 2 (2025) has already set the pulse of fans racing with Hrithik Roshan’s return as the enigmatic Kabir, weaving high-octane action and jaw-dropping twists in the YRF Spy Universe. But why to wait till August 15, when we can provide you with a list of adrenaline-pumping spy thrillers of Bollywood.
From covert missions in exotic locales to heart-stopping betrayals, these films blend raw intensity, intricate plots, and charismatic leads. From Salman Khan’s ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ To Akshay Kumar’s ‘Baby,’ this list is going to serve you with a plate packed of thrill, action and romance.
Here are six gripping spy thrillers that rival War 2’s explosive energy, each packed with daring operatives, pulse-pounding action, and secrets that keep you on the edge of your seat.
Raazi (2018)
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, this gripping adaptation of Calling Sehmat stars Alia Bhatt as Sehmat, an Indian spy married into a Pakistani military family during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. 'Raazi' is available on Prime Video
Ek Tha Tiger (2012)
Directed by Kabir Khan, this YRF Spy Universe film introduces Salman Khan as Tiger, an R&AW agent on a mission in Dublin, where he falls for Zoya (Katrina Kaif), an ISI operative. Packed with global chases, romance, and action, you can stream 'Ek Tha Tiger' on Prime Video
Pathaan (2023)
Directed by Siddharth Anand, this YRF Spy Universe blockbuster stars Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan, a disgraced R&AW agent teaming up with ISI agent Rubai (Deepika Padukone) to stop a rogue operative (John Abraham). Known for its high-energy action, exotic locations, and record-breaking box office performance, the film is available on Prime Video
Madras Cafe (2023)
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, this political spy thriller stars John Abraham as an R&AW officer navigating the Sri Lankan Civil War and a conspiracy to assassinate India’s former PM. This gritty thriller is available on Netflix
Agent Vinod (2012)
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this action-packed spy film stars Saif Ali Khan as R&AW agent Vinod, unraveling a global conspiracy involving a nuclear bomb. 'Agent Vinod' is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Baby (2015)
Neeraj Pandey’s action-packed thriller follows a team of Indian intelligence officers, led by Akshay Kumar, thwarting a terrorist plot. With a strong ensemble cast (Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher), its focus on covert operations and you can stream 'Baby' on Disney+ Hotstar