Top 6 Most Beautiful Monuments In The World That Will Take Your Breath Away
Monuments are timeless creations reflecting culture and history of human creativity and skills. Here is a list of the top 6 most beautiful monuments in the world you must see at least once in your lifetime.
Taj Mahal, India
It was built in the 17th century by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. It is a symbol of eternal love and is famous for its breathtaking architecture.
Eiffel Tower, France
It is an iron structure in Paris, completed in 1889. It is a symbol of love and French culture. It is one of the most visited monuments in the world.
Colosseum, Italy
It is an ancient Roman amphitheater in Rome. it was built in 70-80 AD. It is recognized as one of the new seven wonders.
Machu Picchu, Peru
It was built in the 15th century and later abandoned. It is known for its stunning stonework and panoramic views. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Statue of Liberty, USA
It was a gift from France to the United States in 1886. It is a symbol of freedom and democracy. It is recognized as an icon of hope.
Christ the Redeemer, Brazil
It is a 30-meter tall statue of Jesus Christ in Rio de Janeiro. It was completed in 1931. It is listed among the New Seven Wonders of the World.
