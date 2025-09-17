LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 6 Most Beautiful Monuments In The World That Will Take Your Breath Away

Top 6 Most Beautiful Monuments In The World That Will Take Your Breath Away

Monuments are timeless creations reflecting culture and history of human creativity and skills. Here is a list of the top 6 most beautiful monuments in the world you must see at least once in your lifetime.

By: Last Updated: September 17, 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Taj Mahal, India
1/7

Taj Mahal, India

It was built in the 17th century by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. It is a symbol of eternal love and is famous for its breathtaking architecture.

Eiffel Tower, France
2/7

Eiffel Tower, France

It is an iron structure in Paris, completed in 1889. It is a symbol of love and French culture. It is one of the most visited monuments in the world.

Colosseum, Italy
3/7

Colosseum, Italy

It is an ancient Roman amphitheater in Rome. it was built in 70-80 AD. It is recognized as one of the new seven wonders.

Machu Picchu, Peru
4/7

Machu Picchu, Peru

It was built in the 15th century and later abandoned. It is known for its stunning stonework and panoramic views. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Statue of Liberty, USA
5/7

Statue of Liberty, USA

It was a gift from France to the United States in 1886. It is a symbol of freedom and democracy. It is recognized as an icon of hope.

Christ the Redeemer, Brazil
6/7

Christ the Redeemer, Brazil

It is a 30-meter tall statue of Jesus Christ in Rio de Janeiro. It was completed in 1931. It is listed among the New Seven Wonders of the World.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS