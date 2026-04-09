Man Riding Scooty With Daughter Attacked By Unleashed Pet And Stray Dogs; Owners Beat Him After He Tries To Shoo Them Away | WATCH

Viral: A disturbing case of road rage has surfaced where a man riding a scooty with his young daughter was chased by four dogs, including two unleashed pet dogs and two strays. The incident, which has sparked concern online, highlights both safety risks and rising tensions on public roads.

According to initial details, the man was passing through the area when the dogs suddenly began chasing the vehicle, creating panic for both him and his child.

Attempt To Protect Child Leads To Assault

Fearing for their safety, the man stopped the scooty and tried to shoo the dogs away. Witnesses said the animals appeared aggressive, forcing him to act quickly to protect his daughter.

Uncle was going with his daughter on scooty & a 2 unleashed Pet dogs + 2 Stray Dogs were chasing & troubling them so rather than speeding, he stopped & tried to shoooo them away.

As soon as Uncle acted in self defence, The walking Pet owners came running & Started b*at!ng Uncle. pic.twitter.com/F04jtv2dSn — Harshit Singh (@i_m_harshitsing) April 9, 2026

However, the situation escalated when the owners of the pet dogs allegedly reached the spot and confronted the man. Instead of controlling the animals, they reportedly began assaulting him for driving the dogs away. The man was beaten in full public view, leaving bystanders shocked.

Questions Over Responsibility And Safety

The incident has raised serious concerns about irresponsible pet ownership and the dangers posed by unleashed dogs in public spaces. Many have questioned why the animals were not under control and why the situation turned violent instead of being handled calmly.

No official statement has been released so far, and it remains unclear whether a police complaint has been filed. The episode has once again brought attention to the need for stricter enforcement of rules regarding pet safety and public behaviour to prevent such incidents in the future.

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