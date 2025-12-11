LIVE TV
  From Delta Air Lines To IndiGo: Top 6 Richest Airlines in the World in 2025

From Delta Air Lines To IndiGo: Top 6 Richest Airlines in the World in 2025

In 2025 the global airline industry continues to expand with strong travel demand and financial growth. The top 6 richest airlines in the world are ranked using market value revenue and overall financial power. These airlines lead the aviation sector through large networks strong operations and high brand value. From full service leaders to fast growing low cost carriers these airlines represent the top tier of global aviation in 2025.

By: Harshita Gothi Last Updated: December 11, 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Delta Air Lines (USA): ~$26.31 Billion
Delta Air Lines (USA): ~$26.31 Billion

Delta is the world’s most valuable airline worth $26.31 billion. Headquartered in Atlanta, it operates flights across six continents. Passengers favor Delta for its reliability and smooth travel experience.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) (India): ~$23.79 Billion
InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) (India): ~$23.79 Billion

IndiGo is India’s largest airline and ranks as the worlds second richest carrier valued at 23.79 billion dollars. Its low cost operating strategy plays a major role in boosting its profitability.

Ryanair Holdings (Ireland): ~$23.64 Billion
Ryanair Holdings (Ireland): ~$23.64 Billion

The airline is based in Dublin and flies to more than 200 places across Europe. Its value in 2025 is 23.64 billion dollars.

United Airlines (USA): ~$21.52 Billion
United Airlines (USA): ~$21.52 Billion

This airline holds a value of 21.52 billion dollars making it the fourth richest in the world. It operates from Chicago and serves major destinations in the Americas Europe and Asia.

Air China (China): ~$15.28 Billion
Air China (China): ~$15.28 Billion

The airline holds a value of 15.28 billion dollars and offers routes to significant locations in Asia Europe and North America.

Southwest Airlines (USA) - Around $14.66 Billion
Southwest Airlines (USA) - Around $14.66 Billion

The airline is the worlds biggest low cost carrier and is valued at 14.66 billion dollars. Its main base is in Dallas.

