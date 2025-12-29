From Dhurandhar 2 to Drishyam 3: Top 6 Long-Awaited Bollywood Movies to Release in 2026
From action-packed sequels to epic mythological and war dramas, Bollywood’s 2026 lineup promises star power, high budgets, and long-awaited stories across genres for audiences.
King
Shah Rukh Khan is featured with Deepika Padukone as the lead actors in the movie King. This movie is directed by Siddhartha Anand and is also the exemplary debut of Suhana Khan.
Dhurandhar Part 2
Following the outstanding response to Dhurndhar, which had hit the box office and was set to release its sequel on 19 March 2026. This movie is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi.
Ramayana Part 1
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, with AR Rahman–Hans Zimmer music, releasing in November 2026.
Battle of Galwan
Salman Khan headlines Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan, inspired by the 2020 India-China clash, slated for April 17, 2026.
Border 2
Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, and is set to release on January 23, 2026.
Drishyam 3
Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3, the final suspense chapter, directed by Abhishek Pathak, releasing October 2, 2026.