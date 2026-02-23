LIVE TV
  • From Himalayan Pink Salt to Kala Namak: Top 5 Mineral Rich Salts & Their Powerful Health Benefits

From Himalayan Pink Salt to Kala Namak: Top 5 Mineral Rich Salts & Their Powerful Health Benefits

Salt is an important part of everyday food and the right type can support overall health. Natural salts contain essential minerals that help in maintaining electrolyte balance improve digestion and keep the body hydrated. Choosing unprocessed salt in the right amount can be a simple step towards a healthier lifestyle.

Pink Salt (Rose Salt for Daily Use)
From Himalayan Pink Salt to Kala Namak: Top 5 Mineral Rich Salts & Their Powerful Health Benefits

Pink Salt (Rose Salt for Daily Use)

Pink salt is popular in modern diets because it is less processed and rich in trace minerals. It may help in improving digestion reducing water retention and supporting overall mineral intake when consumed in moderation.

Black Salt (Kala Namak)
Black Salt (Kala Namak)

Black salt is widely used in Indian meals and is valued for its digestive benefits. It helps in reducing bloating relieving acidity and supporting gut health. It is also a common part of traditional wellness practices.

Rock Salt (Sendha Namak)
Rock Salt (Sendha Namak)

Rock salt is a natural and unrefined salt that is often used during fasting. It helps in boosting metabolism improving digestion and maintaining healthy blood pressure when used in the right quantity.

Celtic Sea Salt
Celtic Sea Salt

This mineral-rich grey salt helps maintain the body’s natural electrolyte balance, supports alkalinity, and promotes better hydration and energy levels.

Sea Salt
Sea Salt

Harvested through the evaporation of seawater, sea salt retains essential minerals that support healthy digestion, improve skin health, and help regulate fluid balance in the body.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional or nutritionist before making significant dietary changes, especially if you have high blood pressure or other health conditions.

