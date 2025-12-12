LIVE TV
From Michelle Yeoh To Robin Williams: How A Golden Globe Win Transformed These Stars’ Careers

The win at the Golden Globe is frequently a turning point, changing the actor’s path from a precocious talent to a worldwide star admired by critics. These five winners have made it possible for them to get through the door, authenticate their emotional range, and stamp their names in the annals of Hollywood forever.

By: Last Updated: December 12, 2025 | 5:51 AM IST
Michelle Yeoh
1/5

Michelle Yeoh

Her win for Everything Everywhere All at Once solidified her status as a dramatic powerhouse, moving beyond her decades-long recognition as a global action star.

Jeremy Allen White
2/5

Jeremy Allen White

Back-to-back wins for The Bear transformed him from a respected, long-running TV actor to a critically-validated A-list leading man.

Demi Moore
3/5

Demi Moore

This first competitive Golden Globe win for The Substance marked a massive critical resurgence after years away from the spotlight.

Tadanobu Asano
4/5

Tadanobu Asano

His win for Shōgun significantly boosted his international profile, bringing his formidable talent in Japanese cinema to a wider Western audience.

Robin Williams
5/5

Robin Williams

Early wins for Mork & Mindy immediately validated his explosive, improvisational comedic genius on a massive scale.

