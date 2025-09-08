From Old Monk To Officer’s Choice: Top Five Liquor Brands In India
When you consider the India liquor market, there are those names which are real titans, which shape the tastes of millions of people. Royal Stag, which is a combination of Indian grain spirits and the imported Scotch malts, is hailed as smooth and it has become a household name especially through its campaign, Men Will Be Men. Similarly positioned is the No. 1 of McDowell considered to be the brand that has been dominating the industry with its large portfolio and iconic status as one of the best-selling whiskies in the world.
In the same manner, Officer Choice and Imperial Blue have established their positions and provide affordable and quality whiskies that appeal to the masses. And no discourse of Indian spirits is complete without the mythological Old Monk, a recognized dark rum with a cult following. All these brands added together narrate the story of the dynamic and diverse drinking culture in India that attracts various classes of people. Let’s look at the Five Liquor Brands in India
McDowell's No. 1
A widely consumed blended Indian whisky, McDowell's No. 1 is known for its sweet, smoky aroma and smooth taste. It is one of the world's best-selling whisky brands by volume, a testament to its popularity and affordability in India.
Royal Stag
These popular whisky blends Indian grain spirits with imported Scotch malts to create a smooth and enjoyable drink. It is a major brand in the Indian market, particularly among the youth, and is a key part of Pernod Ricard's portfolio.
Officer's Choice
As one of the best-selling spirit brands globally, Officer's Choice is a significant player in the Indian whisky scene. It's an affordable and smooth whisky that has expanded its appeal with premium variants like "Officer's Choice Blue."
Imperial Blue
An accessible and well-established blended Indian whisky, Imperial Blue is owned by Pernod Ricard. Its marketing slogan "Men Will Be Men" has made it a recognizable brand, appealing to a wide consumer base.
Old Monk
An iconic and historic dark rum, Old Monk is celebrated for its distinctive vanilla and caramel notes. Matured in oak barrels for a minimum of seven years, it has a smooth, creamy texture and a rich flavor profile.