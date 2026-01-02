From Splitsvilla X6 To MasterChef India: 5 Upcoming Hindi Reality Shows Releasing in January And February 2026
The new year 2026 is all set to bring exciting content for Hindi television lovers. From high intensity reality shows to engaging family dramas January and February promise a lineup that caters to every viewer’s taste. Whether it is drama romance or competition the early months of 2026 are packed with entertainment for every audience segment.
MasterChef India (Season 9)
MasterChef India Season 9 will release on 5 January 2026 and will be available on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV. The iconic cooking reality show returns with the Pride of India theme, celebrating regional flavors and culinary excellence. Judges Vikas Khanna, Kunal Kapur, and Ranveer Brar will guide contestants through exciting challenges and innovative cooking tasks.
Splitsvilla X6
Splitsvilla X6 Season 16 is set to premiere on 9 January 2026 on MTV and JioHotstar. This popular dating reality show returns with drama, romance and thrilling challenges. Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, the new season promises bold gameplay, new contestants and love triangles that will keep viewers engaged.
The 50 (Season 1)
The 50 Season 1 will launch in January 2026 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. This competitive reality show brings together 50 celebrities in a unique format where alliances and rivalries take center stage. High stakes challenges and unexpected twists make this series a must watch for reality show fans.
Shark Tank India (Season 5)
Shark Tank India S5 is releasing on January 5, 2026 on Sony TV and SonyLIV, returns with entrepreneurs pitching their innovative business ideas to a panel of experienced investors or “sharks” to secure funding and mentorship. This season promises bigger deals, new sharks and inspiring success stories.
Khatron Ke Khiladi (Season 15)
Khatron Ke Khiladi S15 is expected in January or February 2026 on Colors TV, is set to thrill audiences with high adrenaline stunts and daring challenges. Hosted by Rohit Shetty and contestants will face extreme tasks that test their courage, endurance and strategy, delivering suspense, action and entertainment for adventure lovers across India.
Disclaimer
All information about release dates shows and platforms is based on reports and announcements and may change Please check official sources for updates