JioHotstar Releases This Week (March 16–21, 2026): Top 5 New Movies and Shows You Shouldn’t Miss
This week, JioHotstar is bringing a solid mix of global events, powerful Indian storytelling, and big screen entertainment to your screens. From the live streaming of the Oscars 2026 to the much awaited musical Wicked.
Here are the top 5 new movies and shows releasing between March 16 and March 21, 2026.
98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026)
The biggest global film event will stream live on March 16, 2026, at 4:30 AM IST, bringing all the major wins, celebrity appearances, and unforgettable red carpet moments straight to your screen.
Seventh Son
Added to JioHotstar on March 16, 2026, Seventh Son is a fantasy-action film packed with magic, dark forces, and epic battles, making it a perfect watch for fans of mythical adventures.
The Bravest
Also releasing on March 16, 2026, The Bravest is an intense action-drama that highlights courage and sacrifice, delivering an emotional and gripping viewing experience.
Chiraiya
Releasing on March 20, 2026, Chiraiya stars Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra in a powerful social drama that explores the sensitive topic of marital consent and aims to spark meaningful conversations.
Wicked
Premiering on March 21, 2026, Wicked brings the iconic Broadway story to life, exploring the untold journey of the witches of Oz with stunning visuals and music.
Disclaimer
Release dates and availability may vary depending on region and platform updates.