Nora Fatehi: Age, Net Worth, Love Life and Controversies Explained | “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” With Sanjay Dutt Taken Down Over Vulgar Lyrics Allegations – Full Details Inside
Nora Fatehi is once again making headlines, this time due to controversy surrounding her latest song with Sanjay Dutt. The track “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” has reportedly been taken down after facing backlash over alleged vulgar lyrics. While the debate continues online. Here’s a complete look at Nora Fatehi’s age, net worth, love life, career Highlights and past controversies.
Nora Fatehi Age and Early Life
Nora Fatehi was born on February 6, 1992. As of 2026, she is 34 years old. She was born in Canada and comes from a Moroccan background. Nora later moved to India to pursue her career in films and dance.
Nora Fatehi Net Worth
Nora Fatehi’s estimated net worth is around ₹40–50 crore. Her income comes from films, dance performances, brand endorsements, music videos, and reality show appearances. She is also a popular social media influencer with millions of followers.
“Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” Controversy Explained
Nora Fatehi’s latest song with Sanjay Dutt, “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” has sparked major controversy online. The song allegedly faced criticism for vulgar lyrics, leading to its removal or takedown from certain platforms.
Social media users raised concerns over the content, calling it inappropriate. However, no official detailed statement has been released by the makers at the time of writing. The controversy has once again put Nora in the spotlight.
Nora Fatehi Love Life
Nora Fatehi’s love life continues to attract attention, with recent rumors linking her to Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi after she was spotted at AFCON 2025 matches, though there is no official confirmation. She has firmly denied long-standing speculation about a relationship with Bhushan Kumar, stating their bond is strictly professional. In past interviews, Nora has said she prefers a sincere and grounded partner while also calling out false dating rumors. She was earlier in a relationship with Angad Bedi, which ended on a difficult note, and since then, she has largely kept her personal life private while focusing on her career.
Career Highlights
Nora Fatehi gained recognition through songs like “Dilbar,” “Garmi,” and “O Saki Saki.” She has also appeared in films and reality shows, including Bigg Boss, which boosted her popularity in India.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available information and ongoing reports. No official confirmation has been made regarding certain claims. Readers are advised to follow official sources for verified updates.