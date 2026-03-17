Nora Fatehi: Age, Net Worth, Love Life and Controversies Explained | “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” With Sanjay Dutt Taken Down Over Vulgar Lyrics Allegations – Full Details Inside

Nora Fatehi Love Life

Nora Fatehi’s love life continues to attract attention, with recent rumors linking her to Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi after she was spotted at AFCON 2025 matches, though there is no official confirmation. She has firmly denied long-standing speculation about a relationship with Bhushan Kumar, stating their bond is strictly professional. In past interviews, Nora has said she prefers a sincere and grounded partner while also calling out false dating rumors. She was earlier in a relationship with Angad Bedi, which ended on a difficult note, and since then, she has largely kept her personal life private while focusing on her career.