LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Live TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Gangubai Kathiawadi: Is This The Greatest Visual Storyteller In Indian Film History? You Decided

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Is This The Greatest Visual Storyteller In Indian Film History? You Decided

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is renowned for his renowned for his visually stunning and emotionally intense films that blend grandeur with deep human emotions. Whether portraying historical epics or intimate personal struggles, Bhansali’s cinematic style is marked by meticulous attention to detail, and a strong cultural essence that leaves a lasting impact on audiences.
 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 11, 2025 | 12:23 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Gangubai Kathiawadi: Is This The Greatest Visual Storyteller In Indian Film History? You Decided - Gallery Image
1/7

Devadas 2002

A tragic love story of Devdas, Paro, and Chandramukhi, this film is a masterpiece of visual grandeur and intense emotions. This movie is known for its classic music and poetic storytelling.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Is This The Greatest Visual Storyteller In Indian Film History? You Decided - Gallery Image
2/7

Black 2005

This drama tells the story of a deaf-blind girl and her determined teacher. Inspired by Helen Keller, it features powerful performances by Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Is This The Greatest Visual Storyteller In Indian Film History? You Decided - Gallery Image
3/7

Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram Leela 2013

A modern and colorful retelling of Romeo and Juliet, this film launched the iconic Bhansali-Ranveer-deepika collaboration. This movie features fiery romance and memorable music rooted in Gujarati culture.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Is This The Greatest Visual Storyteller In Indian Film History? You Decided - Gallery Image
4/7

Bajirao Mastani 2015

A historical romance based on the life of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao and his love for the warrior princess Mastani. Performances by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra made this a cinematic marvel.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Is This The Greatest Visual Storyteller In Indian Film History? You Decided - Gallery Image
5/7

Padmaavat 2018

This drama narrates the tale of Rani Padmavati's courage and sacrifice in the face of Alauddin Khilji's obsession. This film showcased Bhansali's talent for grand historical narratives.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Is This The Greatest Visual Storyteller In Indian Film History? You Decided - Gallery Image
6/7

Gangubai Kathiawadi 2022

This movie was based on true events, this film portrays the rise of a young woman from a brothel to one of Kamathopura's most respected figures. Alia was awarded for her acting and movie was praised for its storytelling.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Is This The Greatest Visual Storyteller In Indian Film History? You Decided - Gallery Image
7/7

Saawariya 2007

This movie is remember for its artistic experimentation and fairy tail like visual style. The film had a dreamlike charm and Bhansali's signature music.

Disclaimer: The information provided is for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Is This The Greatest Visual Storyteller In Indian Film History? You Decided - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?