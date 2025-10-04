LIVE TV
  7 Dakota Johnson 'Very Bold' Red Carpet Looks That Stopped Everyone's Breath

7 Dakota Johnson ‘Very Bold’ Red Carpet Looks That Stopped Everyone’s Breath

Fifty Shades of Grey Star Dakota Johnson is celebrating her birthday today, and what better occasion to revisit her most glamorous and daring red carpet looks? Known for her fearless fashion choices and bold movie scenes, the actress never failed to grab attention. With her new romance-comedy movie Materialists, she has already won her fans’ hearts. 

Dakota Johnson Red Carpet Looks
1/9

Dakota Johnson Red Carpet Looks

So let’s revisit Dakota Johnson Hot and very bold red carpet looks that are hard to forget.

Dakota Johnson Sheer Blue Gown
2/9

Dakota Johnson Sheer Blue Gown

Dakota Johnson turns heads in a daring electric blue gown. She wears a full-sleeved lace bodice with a sheet effect and a voluminous tulle skirt.

Dakota Johnson in Black Embroidered Sheer Dress
3/9

Dakota Johnson in Black Embroidered Sheer Dress

Dakota Johnson rocks a head-to-toe sheer black dress embroidered with floral lace patterns. She wears black lingerie underneath, making it even more slutry.

Dakota Johnson in Satin & Lace Slip Gown
4/9

Dakota Johnson in Satin & Lace Slip Gown

Dakota Johnson stuns in a silky brown slip gown with a plunging neckline with detailing of sheer black lace. She layered it with necklaces that add a chicness to her outfit.

Dakota Johnson in Netted Metallic Gown
5/9

Dakota Johnson in Netted Metallic Gown

Dakota Johnson looks screaming hot in a metallic netted gown with a plunging neckline and open back. Her outfits feature a see-through chain-like effect.

Dakota Johnson in White Plunging Gown
6/9

Dakota Johnson in White Plunging Gown

Dakota Johnson dazzles in a flowing white gown with a deep plunging neckline with a delicate silver border. She paired the look with bold dark lipstick and a simple clutch.

Dakota Johnson in Black Thigh-High Slit Dress
7/9

Dakota Johnson in Black Thigh-High Slit Dress

Dakota Johnson turns up the heat in a black dress with one shoulder and a thigh-high slit. She accessorized it with minimal jewellery and black pencil heels.

Dakota Johnson in Baby Pink Plunging Gown
8/9

Dakota Johnson in Baby Pink Plunging Gown

Dakota Johnson looks hot in a flowing baby pink gown with a deep plunging neckline and sleek straps. She paired the look with a bold dark red lipstick and minimal jewellery.

